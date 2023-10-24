Tee Grizzley Continues the Saga With New Single 'Robbery 6'

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

The saga continues today! Multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley shares his new single and music video “Robbery 6” out now via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment. Of course, it picks up where he left off on “Robbery 4” and “Robbery 5,” which adorned his acclaimed 2022 album Chapters of the Trenches. 

Ominous piano sets the tone for the track as tense 808s kicks into high gear. This anxious backdrop complements the intensity of his delivery as he lyrically depicts a pursuit in action, “Damn, I'm surrounded thinking, ‘What the f?'” Snapping back to reality out of the haze, he exhales, “I wake up out of breath, it was a motherfing dream,” only for real life to get even crazier…

Directed by BenMarc, the accompanying visual brings his words to life in an intense play-by-play on-screen. It twists and turns with one unpredictable move after another.

It also lands in the wake of “Grizzley 2Tymes” featuring Finesse2tymes. It has already generated over 1 million Spotify streams and counting in addition to 2.6 million YouTube views on the music video.

Plus, Tee Grizzley just turned up at TwitchCon where he hosted a meet-and-greet. It quickly drew one of the biggest audiences of the day as he posed for photos with fans, autographed badges, and even recorded drops for fans. He connected with a few fans by noticing their tags from his GTA server. He also hung out with massive streamers like Clix—ranked as the world's #3 Fortnite player and a member of XSet.

“Grizzley 2 Tymes” arrived on the heels of “IDGAF” featuring Chris Brown and Mariah The Scientist. The latter continues to buzz with over 4.1 million Spotify streams, while the music video has tallied 3.4 million views and counting.

ABOUT TEE GRIZZLEY: 

﻿Tee Grizzley laces his rhymes with the kind of stories usually reserved for the big screen. He holds nothing back as he honestly chronicles trials, tribulations, and triumphs on the streets of his native Detroit firsthand with a documentarian's attention to detail. Back in 2016, he returned home from prison and took the first step on the road to redemption.

His debut single “First Day Out” went quadruple-platinum as he expanded his catalog with the double-platinum “From the D to the A” [feat. Lil Yachty], and gold-certified hits “2 Vaults,” “Jetski Grizzley,” “No Effort,” and “Satish.”

2021's Built For Whatever marked his third straight Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200, Top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and Top 10 on the US Rap Albums Chart. In addition to praise from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, and many more, he has garnered support from JAY-Z and LeBron James, while Ari Melber graciously hosted him on MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber.

He regularly streams GTA RP, Call of Duty and more, to over 1 million followers on Twitch. As a businessman, he runs Grizzley Gang Music to sign up and coming artists along with Grizzley Gang Gaming which hosts Grizzley World RP one of the most popular GTA RP servers. 2022's visual album, Chapters of the Trenches, extended his viral “Robbery” video series and incited tastemaker applause with Billboard citing him as “Rap's Martin Scorsese.”

In its wake, he joined forces with Skilla Baby for the joint mixtape Controversy highlighted by “Gorgeous.” Now, he continues to captivate the next chapter out loud via his music—especially on his anxiously awaited 2023 fourth full-length solo album on 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang Music.



