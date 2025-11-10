Tedeschi Trucks Band Sets New York Residency for 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, has announced the details for their annual residency at The Beacon Theatre, presented by Live Nation.

The 12-piece ensemble will take over the New York City venue for six nights on March 10, 11, 13, 14, 20, and 21. TTB Swamp Family Fan Club presales will be available on Wednesday, November 12th at 10am ET with local presales starting Thursday, November 13th at 10am ET. The public on-sale commences Friday, November 14th at 10am ET. VIP options will also be available for a limited time. Visit here for more information and to purchase tickets.

In 2021, TTB released their documentary, Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen, highlighting the 2015 reunion of the Mad Dogs for their star-studded festival tribute set. The film is a unique retelling of Cocker’s “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” tour that blends archival footage with new interviews and performance and rehearsal footage from the LOCKN’ set. For the first time ever, TTB are making the film available for free on YouTube this week only (November 11-16) in celebration of Cocker’s Rock Hall induction and TTB’s captivating honorary performance. PRESS HERE to watch between November 11-16.

Tedeschi Trucks Band – 2026 Tour Dates

Beacon Theatre Residency:

Tuesday, March 10 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Wednesday, March 11 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 13 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Saturday, March 14 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 20 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Saturday, March 21 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Festival Appearances:

April 23-25 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand and Soul 2026

July 22-26 – Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest

ABOUT TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND

Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB) is a GRAMMY Award-winning 12-piece rock and soul group. Led by husband & wife, guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, TTB is known for its world-class musicianship and contemporary blend of a wide range of American musical influences that define their extensive catalog.

The band’s most recent release, 2022’s I Am The Moon, marked TTB’s fifth studio project. Written while off the road during the pandemic, I Am The Moon captures a prolific and collaborative songwriting period for TTB that was inspired by an ancient poem of star-crossed lovers, “Layla and Majnun.” I Am The Moon includes four albums, I. Crescent, II. Ascension, III. The Fall, IV. Farewell and four companion films.

I Am The Moon joins an impressive studio discography that includes Signs (2019), High & Mighty EP (2019), Let Me Get By (2016), Made Up Mind (2013), and the GRAMMY-winning debut, Revelator (2011) in addition to their live releases, Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN') featuring Trey Anastasio (2021), the GRAMMY-nominated film/audio, Live From The Fox Oakland (2017), Everybody’s Talkin’ (2012), and their latest, Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN’) with Leon Russell (2025).

Tedeschi Trucks Band is Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Gabe Dixon (keyboards, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell (drums), Isaac Eady (drums), Mike Mattison (vocals), Mark Rivers (vocals), Alecia Chakour (vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).

Photo Credit: Bradley Strickland