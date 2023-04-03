Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce The Garden Parties at TD Garden & Madison Square Garden

The world-renowned Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced two arena shows dubbed "The Garden Parties" at TD Garden in Boston, MA on September 27 and Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on September 29.

From multi-night residencies at theaters in New York and Boston, to these career-defining arena stages, Tedeschi Trucks Band will take their musical mastery to the largest venues they have headlined to date.

The special guest for these performances will be fellow Grammy Award-winner, Lukas Nelson + POTR. Fans can expect Tedeschi Trucks Band to pull out all the stops for these special events, and take their outstanding musicianship to the next level. With the band's history of onstage collaborations and unannounced guests, there's no telling what surprises may be in store.

Tickets for these performances go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7 at 10 AM ET. The TTB Fan Club presale will begin Tuesday, April 4 at 10 AM ET with the artist, venue, promoter and Chase Bank presales beginning Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM ET. Tedeschi Trucks Band has just launched their official app in both the Apple and Google Play Stores.

The app is all things TTB in the palm of your hand and gives fans easy access to tour dates and up to date information about the band. The members-only sections of the app offer perks and features such as first access to tickets, exclusive content, message boards and more! TTB has partnered with 237 Global to power their app. Fans can download the app and sign up for first access to tickets to The Garden Parties! The Garden Parties are presented by Live Nation & Peter Shapiro's Dayglo Presents.

The Garden Parties announcement comes on the heels of the recently expanded summer run of tour dates across the US that kick off with homecoming shows in Jacksonville, FL on June 22 at Daily's Place and a two-night stop in Atlanta, GA on June 23 & 24 at the famed Fox Theatre plus multi-night performances at Wolf Trap (June 27, 28) and Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 28, 29). See full list of dates below.

Led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi - hailed as "two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation" (NPR), the 12-piece group is known globally for their unmistakable sound and world-class musicianship that seamlessly blends distinctive genres of American music.

Since forming in 2010, TTB's caravan has traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world. With a large catalog that spans rock, blues, jazz and even country, no setlist is ever the same, leaving their ever-growing fan base of all-ages returning again and again for electrifying performances.

From sold-out multi-night residencies across America to tours through Europe and Japan, to their flagship annual summer amphitheater tours, the band's shows are an eagerly anticipated highlight of the live music calendar and "nothing short of exhilarating" (Salon). Whether on stage or in the studio, when these supremely talented artists get together, it's a musical experience of profound quality.

Tedeschi Trucks Band continue to tour in support of I Am The Moon, their acclaimed fifth studio project which "explodes with joyful, powerful and positive music" (Guitar Player) and is "a wild creative outburst" (New York Times).

Written while off the road during the pandemic, I Am The Moon finds them "at their finest and most adventurous" (NPR) and captures a prolific and collaborative songwriting period for TTB that was inspired by an ancient poem of star-crossed lovers. I Am The Moon includes four albums released over the summer of 2022.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Gabe Dixon (keyboards, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler "Falcon" Greenwell (drums, percussion), Isaac Eady (drums, percussion), Mike Mattison (vocals, guitar), Mark Rivers (vocals), Alecia Chakour (vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet), and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).

2023 Tour Dates *New dates in bold*

4/28 - N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

4/29 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

4/30 - New Orleans, LA - Jazz & Heritage Festival

6/22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*

6/23, 24 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre*

6/27, 28 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

6/29 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live~

7/1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center~

7/2 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival

7/3 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook~

7/5 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater~

7/7, 8 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater~

7/11 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands PAC~

7/13 - Toronto, Canada - Budweiser Stage~

7/14 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre~

7/15 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park~

7/18- Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion~

7/19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center~

7/20 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion*

7/22 - St. Louis, MO - Fabulous Fox Theatre*

7/24 - Kansas City, MO - Kansas City Convention Center Music Hall*

7/25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*

7/28, 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

9/27 - Boston, MA - TG Garden^

9/29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^

* with Vincent Neil Emerson

~ with Ziggy Marley

^Lukas Nelson + POTR