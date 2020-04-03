Taylor Swift to Launch Home DJ Series on SiriusXM Hits 1 Channel

SiriusXM announced today that global superstar Taylor Swift will help launch a Home DJ series on SiriusXM's top pop channel SiriusXM Hits 1 starting on Friday, April 3.

Hits 1 n chill, first in the Home DJ Series, includes Swift and will be followed by other pop stars, as they take over SiriusXM Hits 1 right from their homes. The stars will be playing the most requested hits and their favorite music, providing commentary and more to connect with their fans all across North America. Listeners will be able to hear upcoming Hits 1 n chill with some of the biggest names in pop music including Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Sia, 5SOS, Diplo, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth, Pete Wentz and more.

"We love to connect fans with their favorite artists, and our Home DJ series will bring some of the biggest names in music into our homes as people look for ways to be entertained," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "Taylor Swift will lead the way and will be followed by many stars on Hits 1 in the days ahead as they play their favorite music for the channel's faithful national audience and new listeners too. Our new Stream Free option opens up our channels to anybody who wants some diversion and great music."

SiriusXM's Hits 1 n chill will launch with Taylor Swift on Friday, April 3 at 12:00 pm ET on SiriusXM radios (channel 2) and on the SiriusXM app. The special Taylor Swift take over will also broadcast multiple times throughout the weekend. Hits 1 n chill will be available On Demand. Hits 1 n chill is the first in SiriusXM's Home DJ series, which will expand to other channels in the weeks ahead.

SiriusXM Hits 1 plays the most hit music from artists including Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Halsey, Niall Horan, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, 5SOS and more.

SiriusXM Hits 1 is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 2), and to everyone - including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber - on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.





Related Articles View More Music Stories