Taylor Acorn Releases New Single 'Basement'

Nashville based artist, Taylor Acorn, has shared a brand new single, “Basement,” out now via OneRPM. Co-written by Taylor, Emma Lynn White and Dan Swank (All Time Low), “Basement” captures the raw beauty that emerges from the depths of despair. Through its expressive melody, the song serves as a testament that things won't always be as bad as they seem to be. This is just a page in our story and we will find our way back up once again.

Listen to “Basement” HERE.

Taylor also shares the accompanying music video for the track today. Directed by Doltyn Snedden and filmed in Nashville, TN, we're transitioned between scenes of group therapy sessions and raw vocal performances of Taylor: allowing us to see her expressing and coming to terms with her internal battles and negative thoughts. Watch the video HERE.

“I absolutely love this song! I wrote it with my really great friends Emma Lynn White and Dan Swank and we wrote it at a time where my life couldn't possibly seem to get any worse (looking back now it wasn't that bad) but it just felt like the negative energy just wouldn't end,” shares Taylor. “I think that feeling of hitting ‘rock bottom' and wanting to be on the incline but still feeling incredibly lost is such a real thing. We put ourselves under so much pressure to never misstep, to never have a bad day or a bad year, but that's the beauty of being human and so it's just really important to share these feelings and times of struggle that I've had especially if there is someone out there who may be going through the same thing.”

Last week, Taylor announced her Good Enough U.S. & Australia tour, marking her first FULL U.S. headlining run. Beginning in Tampa on April 11th at Crowbar, Taylor will visit over 20 cities across the U.S. including stops in New York, Boston, Nashville, Detroit, Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Dallas and more before wrapping up in Houston, TX on May 11th at the House of Blues Peacock Room. See a full list of dates below and tickets are on sale now HERE.

Earlier this year, Taylor released her highly anticipated EP, Certified Depressant. Produced by Dan Swank, Andrew Pacheco and Phil Barnes (Sydney Sierota [Echosmith], Cassadee Pope, Smallpools), Certified Depressant finds Taylor sharing some of her most deepest and vulnerable thoughts and feelings about her personal struggles with mental health, love, life and everything in between over these past few years. The EP takes you along for the ride on the roller coaster of emotions of life, and serves as a reminder that you're not alone in your feelings. The EP garnered acclaim from the likes of The Noise, The Honey Pop, All Punked Up, idobi Radio, Sweety High and more.

Taylor's FIRST East Coast headline tour will be wrapping up tonight with a homebase show in Nashville at The East Room.

Growing up in the early 90's & 2000's pop punk/ pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.

With her infectiously relatable releases of “Do That Again”, “In My Head” and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you've come from.

TOUR DATES

November 17, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The East Room - SOLD OUT

March 7, 2024 - Melbourne, AUS - Stay Gold

March 9, 2024 - Brisbane, AUS - The Zoo

March 10, 2024 - Sydney, AUS - Oxford Arts Factory

April 11, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

April 12, 2024 - Orlando, FL - The Social

April 14, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

April 16, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Amo's Southend

April 18, 2024 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April 19, 2024 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

April 20, 2024 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

April 21, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

April 23, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

April 25, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar

April 26, 2024 - Denver, CO - The Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf Denver

April 27, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

April 29, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

April 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Polaris

May 2, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

May 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

May 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Lounge at House of Blues

May 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

May 8, 2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues - Cambridge Room

May 10, 2024 - Austin, TX - Antones

May 11, 2024 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Peacock Room

