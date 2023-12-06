Taydem Shoesmith Releases First Christmas Song 'So Mrs. Claus'

The track was released alongside a lyric video.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Taydem Shoesmith Releases First Christmas Song 'So Mrs. Claus'

Christmas is just around the corner and singer-songwriter Taydem Shoesmith is spreading holiday cheer with the release of her new single, "So Mrs. Claus". The heartwarming song, just released on December 3rd, captures the emotions of missing loved ones during the holiday season and the little things that make Christmas feel incomplete without them.

Shoesmith, who has been making music since her high school days, has taken a unique approach to writing a Christmas song. As someone who hasn't had a "special someone" during the holidays, she struggled to find inspiration. However, she found solace in the lyrics "it's not Christmas without you" as she reflected on the loss of loved ones in recent years. This deeply personal and relatable theme is what makes "So Mrs. Claus" stand out from traditional Christmas songs.

"I've always loved Christmas, but it's been difficult not having those special people by my side. So I channeled those emotions into the lyrics, knowing that many others can relate to missing someone during the holidays," Shoesmith shared.

This will be Shoesmith's first Christmas single and she has poured her heart and soul into every aspect of the song. It was recorded and produced by Taydem in her own home studio. From the catchy melody to the heartfelt lyrics, "So Mrs. Claus" is sure to become a new holiday favorite.

Shoesmith's talent and passion for music have garnered her attention in the past. Her debut single "Are You Clapping?" released in January 2023, reached the UK iTunes Top 5 and has accumulated over 100K streams on Spotify. Her second single "This, That" reached the #2 spot on the UK iTunes Jazz charts with over 35K Spotify streams.

Aside from her successful music career, Shoesmith is also making waves in the film industry. She made her acting debut in 2020 and has since landed lead roles in several films. She has also created music for films, including a theme song for a short series.

"So Mrs. Claus" was released on all major streaming platforms on December 3rd, just in time for the holiday season. With her unique take on a Christmas song and distinct vocals, Taydem Shoesmith is ready to spread joy and love through her music.

For more information on Taydem Shoesmith and her music, please follow her on facebook https://www.facebook.com/taydemshoesmith or follow her on instagram @tshoe23.



