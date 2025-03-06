Tash Sultana Shares New Single, Unveils 'Return To The Roots' U.S. Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh from selling out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in minutes, TASH SULTANA has announced a massive U.S. summer tour. The dates kick off June 10 in San Diego and includes stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, and more before wrapping in Jacksonville. TASH will bring their signature electrifying energy and genre-blurring sound to fans nationwide. With a reputation for mesmerizing live performances,TASH is ready to deliver an unforgettable experience. Tickets are available now via tashsultana.com.

Sultana also has shared their latest offering “Hold On,” a powerful anthem of resilience—an electrifying outcry against the unseen weight of their wife's recent cancer diagnosis. Through raw emotion and unwavering strength, it channels exhaustion into defiance, anger into power, and struggle into an unbreakable will to keep pushing forward.

"Some moments change everything,” TASH reflects. “‘Hold On’ is for my wife. It’s for anyone who’s ever had to find strength when life pulls the ground out from under you. Hope this one reaches whoever needs it."

TASH is inviting fans into their world with an intimate, stripped-back live performance of the new track, filmed straight from the heart of their Lonely Lands Studio.

Building on the success of the first single, ‘Milk & Honey’—which earned rotation on triple j, topped the AMRAP Metro Charts, received praise from Rolling Stone (Australia), and landed on key DSP playlists like Spotify’s The Local List and Apple’s Heaps Indie—this latest release continues the momentum.﻿

With a career spanning over a decade, TASH SULTANA’s accomplishments speak volumes: selling out shows at global arenas and iconic venues, headlining major festivals, 15 ARIA nominations, and the 2023 Rolling Stone (Australia) Global Artist Award. Yet, for TASH, the journey is far from over. With their unwavering drive to push creative boundaries and a focus on building a broader legacy as an entrepreneur and mentor, TASH continues to shape the industry on their own terms.

TASH SULTANA ‘RETURN TO THE ROOTS’ US TOUR

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

TUEDAY JUNE 10 | THE RANDY SHELL AT JACOBS PARK, SAN DIEGO, CA

WEDNESDAY JUNE 11 | HARD ROCK LIVE – SACRAMENTO, WHEATLAND, CA

FRIDAY JUNE 13 | THE MASONIC, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

SATURDAY JUNE 14 | SHRINE EXPO HALL, LOS ANGELES, CA

SUNDAY JUNE 15 | THE VAN BUREN, PHOENIX, AZ

TUESDAY JUNE 17 | THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTOR, IRVING, TX

WEDNESDAY JUNE 18 | BAYOU MUSIC CENTRE, HOUSTON, TX

**FRIDAY JUNE 20 | RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE, MORRISON, CO

SATURDAY JUNE 21 | DILLON AMPHITHEATRE, DILLON, CO

SUNDAY JUNE 22 | TBA, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

TUESDAY JUNE 24 | KNITTING FACTORY CONCERT HOUSE, BOISE, ID

WEDNESDAY JUNE 25 | KNITTING FACTORY CONCERT HOUSE, SPOKANE, WA

FRIDAY JUNE 27 | EDGEFIELD CONCERTS ON THE LAWN, TROUTDALE, OR

SATURDAY JUNE 28 | CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE, WOODINVILLE, WA

SUNDAY JUNE 29 | BRITT MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL - BRITT PAVILION, JACKSONVILLE, OR

**Sold out

Photo Credit: Giulia McGauran + These Wild Eyes

Comments