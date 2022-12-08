Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tanya Tucker Stars in Paramount Network's A NASHVILLE COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

The special airs on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Entertainment icon Tanya Tucker stars in her first original movie, "A Nashville Country Christmas," this holiday season as the two-time GRAMMY® winner makes her acting debut in a lead role on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network, as well as an additional encore presentation on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on CMT.

The day after the premiere, "A Nashville Country Christmas" will be available on ParamountNetwork.com, the Paramount Network App, Paramount Network VOD and additional platforms, including Amazon, Vudu, etc.

Overwhelmed by her high-powered agent, a bombastic Hollywood director, and a totally tricked-out, off-base holiday spectacular, Tanya portrays a country music superstar (Josie Carson) as she bolts from her outrageous lifestyle, seeking a haven at her grandma's Tennessee farm outside of Nashville.

Rather than refuge, she finds romance when she reconnects with her handsome ex (Academy Award® winner Keith Carradine), returns to her musical roots, and an unexpected family when she discovers three clever kids who've outsmarted the foster care system are living at the family homestead at Christmas.

"It's amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality! And being part of 'A Nashville Country Christmas' is definitely one of them. I've always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can't wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season," Tanya shared.

Edgy. Classic. Country. A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, two-time 2020 GRAMMY® winner Tanya Tucker continues to inspire artists today. Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972.

Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

Tanya's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards.

In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now." In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker - Live From The Troubadour on October 16, the one-year anniversary of Tanya's historic, standing-room only set from which it originates.

In October 2022 "The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile," a documentary that chronicles the resurgence in Tucker's career following the success of her aforementioned 2019 album While I'm Livin', hit theaters globally via Sony Pictures Classics. Lauded by The New York Times, the documentary raves that Tanya "hasn't lost a step in terms of phrasing.

The teardrop in her voice, strategically used in heartache songs, remains credible. [The doc] interweaves the contemporary sessions...better-than-competent piece of fan service."

In December 2022, Tanya made her acting debut in a lead role in Paramount's "A Nashville Country Christmas," starring alongside Academy Award® winner Keith Carradine. On the spirits side, the country icon's signature tequila, Tanya Tucker's Cosa Salvaje Tequila, is now available in 14 U.S. states and Canada, with additional stores carrying the tequila every day.

Photo Credit: Derrek Kupish



