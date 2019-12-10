Tanya Tucker Announces Headlining Stops for 2020 'CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour'

Today, CMT-awarded and GRAMMY®-nominated music icon and original female outlaw Tanya Tucker, whose critically acclaimed album While I'm Livin' landed at No. 1 on Rolling Stone's 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2019, revealed the 2020 tour dates for the "CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour." Kicking off on February 5, the CMT tour will make stops in such major cities as Boston, Dallas, Houston, New York, Ontario, Vancouver and more. Fans can sign up for early access to presale tickets on TanyaTucker.com. Tickets for the majority of the dates go on-sale beginning this Friday, December 13 at 10:00 am local at CMT.com and TanyaTucker.com.



Joining Tucker on tour will be a variety of CMT's Next Women of Country alum, including Aubrie Sellers (2017), Brandy Clark (2013), Erin Enderlin (2017), Hailey Whitters (2020), Madison Kozak (2020) and Walker County (2020), as well as Shooter Jennings, who will appear at various stops along the tour. Additional dates and openers to be revealed at a later date.



"We are honored to have the original woman of country, THE Tanya Tucker, headline our biggest Spring tour to date!" said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music Strategy & Talent. "We're also thrilled to announce that some of the incredibly talented ladies from our Next Women of Country franchise will be joining Tanya on tour."



2020 "CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour" Dates:



Feb. 5 - The Barns at Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA ~

Feb. 6 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA ~

Feb. 7 - Town Hall - New York, NY ~*

Feb. 20 - Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley's Memphis - Memphis, TN ~

Feb. 21 - Gillioz Theatre - Springfield, MO ~

Feb. 22 - TempleLive - Wichita, KS ~

Feb. 24 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO ~

Feb. 25 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE ~

Feb. 27 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD ~

Feb. 28 - Fargo Theatre - Fargo, N*E*R*D ~

Feb. 29 - Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center - Hinckley, MN

March 3 - River Run Centre - Guelph, ON ^

March 5 - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre - St Catharines, ON ^

March 6 - Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, NY ^

March 7 - Metropolitan Theatre - Morgantown, WV ^

March 26 - The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX #

March 29 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX #

Apr 22 - The Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA +

Apr 29 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

May 9 - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center - Cherokee, NC

May 13 - Jefferson Center - Roanoke, VA @

May 15 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI @

May 16 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA @

May 17 - The Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA @

May 20 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH @

May 21 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON @

May 22 - The Egg, Center for the Performing Arts - Albany, NY @

May 30 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY &+

June 4 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

June 5 - Crest Theatre - Sacramento, CA*

June 6 - Carson Valley Inn Casino - TJ's Corral Outdoor Amphitheater - Minden, NV*

June 8 - State Theatre For The Arts - Red Bluff, CA*

June 10 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

June 12 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC*

June 13 - The Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA*

June 14 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

* Aubrie Sellers

~ Brandy Clark

# Erin Enderlin

+ Hailey Whitters

^ Madison Kozak

@ Walker County

& Shooter Jennings

**Additional tour dates and full artist lineup for each city to be released in coming weeks



Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya Tucker had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tucker's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." Tucker is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. Recently, Tucker received four GRAMMY® Award nominations including Song Of The Year: "Bring My Flowers Now," Best Country Album: While I'm Livin', Best Country Solo Performance: "Bring My Flowers Now," and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now." The four nominations lead all 2020 Country GRAMMY® nominees.



A staunch advocate for country music's female artists, CMT launched its "Next Women of Country" campaign in 2013 in an effort to support and expose developing female talent, both signed and unsigned, in a male-dominated format. The campaign showcases emerging female artists across all CMT screens throughout the year, and in the six years since its launch, CMT has expanded the initiative to include five CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY Tours, anchored by superstar acts including Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride and Sara Evans; a CMT.com digital series titled NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY LIVE; and more. Notable alumnae of the franchise who have achieved both commercial and critical acclaim, include Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn and Lindsay Ell. The 2020 tour is sponsored for the second consecutive year by Burlington Coat Factory.





Related Articles View More Music Stories