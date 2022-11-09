Tank and the Bangas Team Up With Earthgang for 'Communion in My Cup' Remix

Best New Artist Grammy nominees Tank and The Bangas team up with acclaimed hip-hop duo EARTHGANG for a remix of their track, "Communion In My Cup." Of the collaboration, Tank and The Bangas frontwoman Tarriona "Tank" Ball says, "We were so excited to collab with EARTHGANG who we're fans of and feel creatively connected with. EARTHGANG brings a new edge to 'Communion In My Cup,' one that we know you'll connect with."

In addition, the band continues to take their lauded live show on the road this year, including a residency at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club on November 11 - 13 and November 18 - 20. The run of dates features a variety of special guests such as Big Freedia, Kat Edmonson, Brandee Younger, Isaiah Sharkey, Keyon Harrold and more. Full performance schedule can be found below.

"Communion In My Cup" originally appeared on the band's third studio album, Red Balloon, which is out now on Verve Records to widespread praise. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.

The new work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America while also celebrating the beauty of Black life.

Most recently, the band released the official music video for their track "Anxiety."

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise. Last year, Tank and The Bangas released their EP Friend Goals, featuring CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton.

Throughout their career the group has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Austin City Limits" and "TODAY." Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop, selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and the Newport Jazz Festival.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball (lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).

Listen to the new single here:

TANK AND THE BANGAS LIVE

November 4-Minneapolis, MN-Music For Shelter

November 11-New York, NY-Blue Note Jazz Club (Two Shows)

November 12-New York, NY-Blue Note Jazz Club (Two Shows)

November 13-New York, NY-Blue Note Jazz Club (Two Shows)*

November 18-New York, NY-Blue Note Jazz Club (Two Shows)†

November 19-New York, NY-Blue Note Jazz Club (Two Shows)‡

November 20-New York, NY-Blue Note Jazz Club (Two Shows)§

*w/ Keyon Harrold

†w/ Big Freedia

‡w/ Kat Edmonson and Brandee Younger

§w/ Isaiah Sharkey