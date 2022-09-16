Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tangerine Records Announces Ray Charles' 'The Spirit Of Christmas' Re-Release

The re-release is now available for pre-order.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Tangerine Records reissues Ray Charles' beloved holiday album The Spirit Of Christmas. Recorded in 1985, Ray Charles' one-and-only Christmas album is a must have for all fans of classic holiday music.

Available today at all DSPs for the first time in more than a decade, the album has been faithfully remastered by legendary mastering engineer Bernie Grundman and is also being issued on CD & Vinyl. Pre-Order begins today here.

In their 2009 review, Popmatters wrote of The Spirit of Christmas that "...it's hard to imagine a better album for a dimly lit December evening indoors with eggnog and a roaring fire."

Charles performs a variety of Christmas time favorites, done in his indomitable style with his signature touch. Including swinging versions of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and "Winter Wonderland," The album also includes the ballad "That Spirit of Christmas," famously featured in the classic holiday film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Produced by Charles, with vocal assistance from the Raelettes, and appearances by jazz trumpet legend Freddie Hubbard, and guitarist Jeff Pevar, The Spirit of Christmas is the perfect soundtrack for all your holiday celebrations.

One of the greatest artists of all time, Charles successfully mastered and forever changed the blues, jazz, gospel, rock, pop, and country music landscapes. Charles' staggering achievements over a 58-year career include 17 GRAMMY Awards, induction into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame, a Lifetime Achievement and the President's Merit Award, the Presidential Medal for the Arts, France's Legion of Honor, the Kennedy Center Honors, the NAACP Image Awards' "Hall of Fame Award," and numerous other music Halls of Fame, including those for Jazz and Rhythm & Blues, all testament to his enormous influence.

