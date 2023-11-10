Tamera Ushers In Sad Girl Szn With 'L.I.T' EP

The rising R&B super star Tamera shares her new EP L.I.T. (Lost In Translation). Laying her emotions bare across six tracks including recent singles “Poison” and “Diversion”, L.I.T is a sonic trip into Tamera's mind, heart, and soul as much as it is a testament to her powerful prowess as a lyricist.

Diving deep into her own lived experiences and blending sounds including afro beats, r&b, and hip hop, she intimately traverses a range of topics from codependency, lack of self-worth, trauma, overcoming abusive relationships, spirituality and God. Sonically picking up where her 2021 debut EP Afrodite left off, the 6-track project is a shining example of UK R&B, taking sonic notes from her own heritage and musical upbringing.

To celebrate the release, she shares an incredible Remi Laudat directed video for the lead single “40 Days'' featuring the Nigerian artist CKay. Shot in the predominantly West African community in Paris, the video follows a romantic story of two lovers. Speaking on the video, Remi says “we wanted to create a video that touched on themes of tension and protection not just for yourself but your loved ones. We paired a strong performance with a small narrative that gave a chance for Tamera and Ckay to play characters that are ride or die for each other. Someone you can turn to when you need help without fear of judgement.”

On the EP, Tamera says:

L.I.T meaning "lost in translation" is an accurate description of the way my slightly chaotic and intense emotions have me feeling a lot of the time. Writing this project pushed me to practice allowing myself to open up and confront some of the tough & raw feelings that have been pent up over years. I've written about the light, the darkness, the love, the hate, the confidence & the shame that comes with being an over-sensitive, nonchalant, overthinking “ it's not that deep '' emotionally unavailable lover girl. Whew.

2023 has been a pivotal year for Tamera. This EP comes hot off the back of her sensational COLORS Berlin debut, her All Points East performance for Stormzy's “THIS IS WHAT I MEAN” day, and follows a slew of incredible collaborations cementing her as one one the most crucial and in demand names - from a feature on SPINALL'S ‘Honest' feat. Tay Iwar, a collaboration on 'I'm So High' with P-rallel & Toddla and most recently 'Options' with Kamille and Bellah which saw her dip into her garage and pop sensibilities.

More on Tamera

Born in Gravesend, a smalltown in Kent, Tamera was raised on a diet of James Brown, Whitney Houston, Mariah, Alicia Keys, and Missy Elliot whilst bred, supported and uplifted by powerful women - her mother and grandmother who she considers to be two of the most significant “anchors” in her life.

She cut her vocal chops practising hymns at the piano Saturday night for Sunday service, alongside her grandmother who was a pastor. With grandparents each originating from different countries (St Lucia, Nigeria, England and Greece), Tamera's touch points have always been a melting pot.

Following her smokey debut single ‘Romeo' and her 2020 breakout breezy hit ‘Flipside' (7.4M streams), in 2021 the sensational rising R&B star unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP Afrodite. An emotive exploration of love, life and her heritage, this powerful 5-track statement of her sonic self including the sultry West African influenced ‘Wickedest' (12.5M streams) and ‘Good Love' ft. Tay Iwar (8.6M streams) was produced entirely by cultural mainstay P2J (Wizkid, Beyonce, Snoh Aalegra). On Afrodite (the title nods to her Greek and African heritage), Tamera honed and expressed her boundless curiosity and empathy for stories of love and humanity.

One of the UK's most exciting and breath-taking talents, Tamera has been tipped by Amazon Music UK as a ‘Ones To Watch', recognized by YouTube in their #YouTubeBlack Voices Artist Class of 2022 alongside the likes of Bree Runway, Kamille, Midwxst, NSG, Omah Lay and more. No stranger to the limelight her effortless ability to transcend genres from Afroswing, reggaeton and Hip Hop whilst feeling authentically R&B has swept up support from DJ Target, Giles Peterson, Annie Mac (New Name), Complex, Nylon, Highsnobiety, i-D, Billboard, Loud and Quiet, The Line of Best Fit and Pop Justice to name a few.

In Summer 2022, fans have seen Tamera's killer vocals everywhere from BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, The Great Escape and Strawberries and Creem on the mainstage and her own sold out headline show at COLORS. Most recently, she caught the attention of seminal hip hop producer Timbaland who reached out to work with Tamera after being blown away by her singing via TikTok on his infamous Timbo Idol.