Tame Impala, Iggy Pop & More Join Desert Daze Lineup

A limited amount of single day tickets are available now.

Aug. 2, 2022  

Desert Daze celebrates their tenth installment in Southern California from September 30 - October 2, 2022 in Lake Perris, CA and today, have announced single day lineups and released a limited number of single day tickets available now at https://desertdaze.org.

The 2022 lineup will be headlined by Tame Impala who will perform their groundbreaking second album, Lonerism, in its entirety on the weekend of the album's 10th anniversary; music icon Iggy Pop performing his only U.S. show this year; and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard returning for an exclusive Southern California engagement.

In addition to the weekend-long collection of cosmic sounds, Desert Daze will feature screenings and talks including conversations with Hamilton Morris of Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, Micki Pellerano and more; remote-midnight messages from Karen O, Jarvis Cocker and Tiny Chef; pop-up improv comedy from Cardinal Redbird (UCB) all weekend; and more.

The grounds will be illuminated by an array of video artists and art installations; and The Outer Space at the well-equipped campgrounds will feature morning yoga, sound baths and late night sets all weekend.

Desert Daze is produced by Moon Block and Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE). In addition to single day passes, weekend passes, parking and camping passes are also available now. The limited single days tickets start at $139 plus fees and weekend passes currently starting at $399. For the first time this year, Desert Daze has also partnered with FUSE to help concertgoers put together hotel packages in a variety of budgets.

DESERT DAZE 2022 DAILY LINEUP

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Meatbodies * Shannon Lay * Hooveriii * Quitapenas * Baptizm * Hott MT - Escape to Witch Mountain w/ The Bob Baker Marionettes * DJ Al Lover * KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole * San Diego Freakout DJ's

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

King Gizzard * Chicano Batman * Sky Ferreira * Perfume Genius* Mild High Club * Men I Trust * Cortex * Cymande * Duster * Babe Rainbow * Psychedelic Porn Crumpets * The Space Lady * L.A. Witch * Small Black * John Carrol Kirby * Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul * Zo * Brainstory * Imarhan * Snapped Ankles * Molly Lewis * Divide & Dissolve * Al Lover * Chulita Vinyl Club

Sanctuary Stage: Nosaj Thing (DJ Set) * clipping. * Cristopher Cichocki - Circular Dimensions

Outer Space: Mauskovic Dance Band * Acid Dad * Leah Senior * Yoga + Soundbaths

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Tame Impala * Kikagaku Moyo * Shannon & The Clams * Viagra Boys * Reggie Watts * Shame * Los Retros * Nation Of Language * Nilüfer Yanya * Show Me The Body * The Armed * Lady Wray * Black Country, New Road * Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 * Surfbort * Mildlife * Surprise Chef * Vanishing Twin * Sloppy Jane * Soul Glo * Jjuujjuu * Slift * L'eclair * Elkka * Heads Are Heavy

Sanctuary: Telefon Tel Aviv (DJ Set) * Kid 606 * Cristopher Cichocki - Circular Dimensions * Talks + Screenings * Hamilton's Pharmacopeia

Outer Space: Frankie & The Witch Fingers * Vinyl Williams * Wet Satin * Yoga + Soundbaths

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Iggy Pop * The Marías * BADBADNOTGOOD * JPEG Mafia * Fuzz* Pond * Aldous Harding * Sleaford Mods * Boy Pablo * Inner Wave * Dakhabrakha * Daniel Rossen Of Grizzly Bear * Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles * Gum (DJ Set) * Automatic * Buck Meek * Strawberry Guy * The Paranoyds * Panther Modern * Working Mens Club * Noura Mint Seymali * Radiojed * Travis Holcombe (KCRW)

Sanctuary: Silent Servant (DJ Set) * Cristopher Cichocki - Circular Dimensions

Talks + Screenings * Micki Pellerano - Mysticism In The Music Industry * Tarik Barri A/V Workshop - Explorations In Videosync

Outer Space: Levitation Room * Grave Flowers Bongo Band * Soundbath + Yoga * Tyler Boudreaux (KCRW) * Closing Ceremonies W/ Jjuujjuu & Friends

Pop-Up Improv Comedy from Cardinal Redbird (UCB) all weekend



