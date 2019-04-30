Talos Shares Video For 2AM via The 405

Cork, Ireland-based Talos (a.k.a. Eoin French) has just released the cinematic new video for "2AM", taken from his second album Far Out Dust, released earlier this year on BMG. Directed by Niall O'Brien, French describes the song and video as a "document of hedonism. It occurs in the dead of night across a peak of bliss, with bodies drenched in shadow and sweat, moving slowly together." Watch the video for "2AM" HERE via The 405.

Following recent global tours with Editors, Peter, Bjorn and John and Aurora, as well as shows at this year's SXSW (see Talos in NPR's Austin 100) and dates in China, Talos continues his world tour with North American headlining dates this week, including a show at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn on May 2nd, before returning for a Europe-wide tour in May, including performances at The Great Escape and London's St Stephen's Church on May 16th. The band have just announced a December Irish run, including their biggest headline show to date atDublin's Olympia on December 6th - full tour dates below.

Talos were recently the musical guest on Last Call With Carson Daily showcasing amazing new songs from Far Out Dust. Watch Talos perform "The Light Upon Us" and "Your Love Is An Island" below.

Far Out Dust -- a stunning blend of organic and electronic music with a gorgeous sense of discovery and wonder -- was written and recorded all over the globe, including New York City, Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Cork, and Reykjavik. Where Talos' acclaimed debut, Wild Alee, was a solitary affair about isolation and escape,Far Out Dust finds Talos embarking on new journeys, drawing strength and comfort from lived experience and deep human connection.

French and his longtime production partner Ross Dowling (James Vincent McMorrow, Bell X1) shouldered much of the instrumental load on the album, in addition to working with producers like Doug Schadt (Maggie Rogers, Wet), Valgeir Sigurðsson (Sigur Ros, Feist) and Damian Taylor (Bjork, Arcade Fire), who also contributed a number of mixes. They then handed over the mastering duties to Emily Lazar (Coldplay, Angel Olsen).

Talos' debut album Wild Alee was originally released in April 2017 and was re-released in June last year as a special deluxe reissue on BMG. Wild Alee garnered love from BBC Radio 1, racked up more than 25 million streams on Spotify, and made the shortlist for the prestigious RTÉ Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year.

Talos tour dates:

4/30/19: Great Scott, Boston

5/1/19: Union Stage, Washington

5/2/19: Baby's All Right, Brooklyn

5/04/19: The Drake. Toronto

5/06/19: Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

5/08/19: Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles

5/10/19: The Great Escape, Brighton

5/11/19: Deaf Institute, Manchester

5/12/19: Stereo, Glasgow

5/14/19: Oporto, Leeds

5/15/19: Hybrasil, Bristol

5/16/19: St Stephen's Church, London

5/17/19: Pop Up Du Label, Paris

5/18/19: Helios 37, Cologne

5/19/19: Paradiso Cinetol, Amsterdam

5/21/19: Musik & Frieden, Berlin

5/22/19: Hydrozagadka, Warsaw

5/23/19: Chapeau Rouge, Prague

5/24/19: Feierwerk (Kranhalle), Munich

5/25/19: Exil, Zurich

5/26/19: Botanique/Witloofbar, Brussels

5/28/19: Merleyn, Nimijen

12/5/19: Duke of York, Belfast

12/6/19: The Olympia, Dublin

12/13/19: Live at St Luke's, Cork

12/14/19: Live at St Luke's, Cork

12/19/19: Roisin Dubh, Galway

12/20/19: Dolan's, Limerick

12/21/19: INEC Acoustic Room, Killarney

12/27/19: Connolly's of Leap, Cork

Photo credit: Niall O'Brien





