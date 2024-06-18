TOMORROW X TOGETHER to Embark On Groundbreaking K-Pop VR Concert Theater Tour Across the US  ​  ​ ﻿

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gen Z Icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT, consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI, are set to dazzle fans with their first-ever VR concert, 'HYPERFOCUS : TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT'. This unparalleled show will transport audiences to TXT's dimension, bringing them up close and personal to provide an unforgettable experience that is sure to leave fans breathless.

The concert features a phenomenal setlist, including “Sugar Rush Ride”, the lead single of The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, and “Deja Vu”, the lead single of minisode 3 : TOMORROW, with TOMORROW X TOGETHER taking the audience on a thrilling journey through different worlds. Moments of connection and conversation with fans between performances make it an unforgettable experience. The poster and teaser clip introduces the members in a lush, fantastical setting, with the five members walking out of a huge beam of light to a preview of the “Deja Vu” performance.

The concert theater tour takes place in 5 cities starting in Los Angeles on August 8. Tickets go on sale July 17. More information is available HERE.

AmazeVR, the VR concert platform company, has established itself as a pioneer in the field securing the #1 rank in music apps and #8 rank in entertainment apps in Apple Vision Pro. "We are thrilled to work with TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a global artist, on this project,” they said. “With our technology and visual storytelling expertise, we have created a dynamic VR concert that combines the group's explosive live performance with the immersive power of VR."

TOMORROW X TOGETHER said, "We have been thinking about how to get closer to our fans, and this VR concert is an opportunity for us to do so. We hope this experience will be a cherished memory for our fans, just like it was for us to make it."

A VR Concert is an immersive experience where every fan has front-row seats. Participants will watch the performance in a theater with VR headsets and theater sound system with peers, creating a one-of-a-kind communal fan experience.

VR CONCERT THEATER TOUR DATES

Los Angeles, CA: August 8 - 21

Buena Park, CA: August 23 - September 1

Houston, TX: September 5 - September 22

Chicago, IL: September 26 - October 13

New York, NY: October 17 - November 10

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AmazeVR

Comments