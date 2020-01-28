TOM KEIFER #KEIFERBAND Releases New Video, 'HYPE'

TOM KEIFER #keiferband has released a compelling, high energy music video for "HYPE," the raucous, heavy, second single to be released to Rock radio from RISE . The song and video speak directly to life in our current culture.

"HYPE" reflects the over stimulation, endless information and clever deception that we are bombarded with in today's society," explains KEIFER. "Computers, devices, Internet, news, social media, politics, television...all coming at us from every angle around the clock. It's becoming harder and harder to separate reality from illusion. The song and video mirror the world of overload we are all living in and its exhaustive effect. Not all aspects of the information age are bad or even new, for that matter, but the sum of it all, amplified though today's technology, at times can really make us feel like... 'All in overload about to blow the height of a new low - Scream like hell drown out all this hype.'"

The Vicente Cordero-directed video for 'HYPE' (written by TOM KEIFER and Savannah Keifer) can now be viewed below!

Released September 13 on Cleopatra Records, RISE quickly jumped into the Top 40 on Amazon's "Best Seller" list within hours of its release, and debuted at #10 on Billboard 's "Hard Rock Album Sales" chart, #17 on the "Independent Albums" chart, #19 "Internet Albums" chart, #21 on the "Rock Album Sales" chart, #41 on the "Top Current Albums (Sales)" chart and #46 on the "Top Album Sales" chart.

RISE is available on all formats at Orcd.co/TomKeiferRise, including CD (digipak), vinyl (in your choice of red, blue, or green) and digital.

In touring news, TOM KEIFER and #keiferband (Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers) will continue the RISE TOUR throughout 2020, bringing their potent, high energy show to a city near you. More 2020 Spring, Summer and Fall dates will be announced soon.

Check them out at any of the following tour stops:

DATE CITY VENUE

Tue 2/18 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

Wed 2/19 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

Fri 2/21 Flint, MI Machine Shop

Sat 2/22 Sault Ste. Marie, MI Kewadin Casinos

Fri 7/17 Buckley, Wales, U.K. TIVOLI

Sat 7/18 Dent, U.K. Ramblin' Man Fair

Sun 7/19 Nottingham, U.K. Rescue Rooms

Tue 7/21 Bliston, U.K. Robin 2

Wed 7/22 Essen, Germany Turock

Thu 7/23 Brande-hornerkirchen, Germany Headbangers Open Air

Sat 7/25 Blackpool, U.K. The Waterloo Music Bar

Sun 7/26 Ebbw Vale, U.K. Steelhouse Festival

Mon 7/27 Milton Keynes, U.K. Craufurd Arms

Wed 7/29 Wacken, Germany Wacken Open Air

Thu 7/30 Goteborg, Sweden Pustervik

Fri 7/31 Rejmyre, Sweden Skogsrojet Festival

Sun 8/2 Rottenburg, Germany Rock Of Ages

Mon 8/3 Telfs In Tirol, Austria Rathaussaal Telfs





