TINY HUEMAN Go 'Up the Coast' On Indie-Laced New Single

Tiny Hueman is an alt-rock project that started from the simple love of songwriting from the comfort of Philadelphia basements and developed through intimate house shows. At the beginning of the year Tiny Hueman headed to a quiet cabin in the woods, an ideal spot to fill with sound and focus on writing.



Their new single "Up the Coast," has been garnering the attention of fans and critics alike, making the group one to watch in the coming year.



The band brought their new songs to producer Gary Cioni at The Barbershop Studios, and mastering engineer Mike Kalajian, who helped create their strongest work to date. This ambitious group of artists are already on the journey to reach their full potential. Tiny Hueman has been featured on the likes of Viceland, Pure Grain Audio and beyond, and this is only the beginning....



"Up the Coast," is out now! Listen here:





