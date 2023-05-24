TIBERIUS b Shares New Single 'Delicate People'

Tiberius b shares another taste of their new EP DIN with the second single and visualizer for “Delicate People.” Directed by Aidan Zamiri.

On "Delicate People," thoughts race over silvery acoustic guitar riffs, articulating the many contradictions in loss—tears pour or vanish out of the blue, and existence is met with gratitude and disdain.

Tiberius adds: "I wrote this song after finding out my friend died in a sudden accident in 2020. I was told the day before going to my grandma's funeral and it was just a very overwhelming time of grief not only in these very clear personal ways but globally also."

Previous single “Jetski” and an accompanying video was released last month giving fans a first look at the new artistic world Tiberius b is now inhabiting. A hypnotic vocal ensemble opens up to limber drums, lending an infectiously giddy undercurrent to Tiberius’ lyrics which explore how one hookup could tectonically shift your perspective on life.

When first scheming visual ideas with stylist, art director and frequent collaborator Hamish Wirgman, they set out to make videos and cover art themed around London that were vulgar and embracing of sexuality, in line with the contents of the EP.

DIN marks a new era for the artist, delineating their most poetic, incisive songwriting to date. Unconsciously influenced by highlights from their parent's CD collection, like Portishead, Underworld and Massive Attack, these five tracks expand on the musical motifs of Stains (Zelig, 2021), spanning grunge, trip-hop, folk and Brit pop.

Born in London but raised in rural Canada, these songs are an aesthetic homecoming, heavily influenced by relocating to the British capital in 2017. DIN represents the intricate nature of queer intimacy, reveling in its ability to inspire originative communication and deep existential thought.

In a 2021 Them feature highlighting their knack for seamlessly fusing contemporary language and nostalgic music, the publication wrote, "[Tiberius] is a modern day alchemist, transmogrifying familiar sounds into future queer anthems."

Photo credit: Aidan Zamiri