THE WINERY DOGS Release New Song 'Mad World'

The track is from their forthcoming and aptly named third album III.

Jan. 06, 2023  

2023 will not be the year to let sleeping dogs lie. Not when it comes to THE WINERY DOGS, who are kicking off the new year with more new music from their forthcoming and aptly named third album III.

Set for release February 3 on the band's Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard), III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band-Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan-and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.

The album's second song release, "Mad World," can be seen and heard now on the band's official YouTube page with the Vicente Cordero-directed video shot in Los Angeles last November.

The first song to be released from III, "Xanadu," made its world premiere on December 8, 2022 during Eddie Trunk's "Trunk Nation" show on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

The Vicente Cordero-directed video can be seen on the band's official YouTube page. A vinyl edition of III will also be forthcoming in just a few months.

About "Mad World," Eddie Trunk declares, "On first listen, 'Mad World' was one of my favorite tracks on the coming new Winery Dogs album. Just a great classic sounding rock track with top notch musicianship, but above all a great song! I had tremendous response to my world premiere of the lead track, 'Xanadu,' and I expect fans of the band will not be disappointed with 'Mad World' and the killer entire new album III when they get to hear it soon!"

"'Get on the bus, go do the exercise' is the opening line of the song and it really sets the tone," explains singer/guitarist Richie Kotzen. "The song is dealing with a certain attitude or way of thinking forced on individuals regardless of your own life experience or unique individuality. I remember a time where opposing opinions and viewpoints were more accepted.

A good old healthy debate was a great thing back then. This song is really shining a light on how there may be certain consequences to pay if you don't think a certain way. It's also reflected in the lyric, 'You'd better bite your tongue so you sound the same.' It also offers a glimmer of hope in its chorus with the line 'Turn from a scar into a pearl.' So it's not all doom and gloom. There's always a chance to turn things around."

In addition to the new music, fans will also be excited to hear that the trio is hitting the worldwide concert trail starting February 15 in Greensburg, PA at the Palace Theatre for their "202III World Tour." Ticket and VIP package info can be found on the band's official website.

III is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed and Billboard-charting album, HOT STREAK, which was released October 2, 2015 on Loud & Proud Records via RED (a division of Sony Music Entertainment).

After landing in the Top Five on many of Amazon's pre-order charts, including #1 on the Amazon BestSellers/Hard Rock chart and #1 on the Amazon Pre-Orders/Hard Rock Albums charts, it sold 30% more than their 2013 self-titled debut, landing them on various Billboard album charts including #2 on "Top Current Alternative Albums," #5 on "Top Current Hard Music" and "Top Hard Music Albums," #6 on "Top Current Rock Albums" and "Album Core / Genre Rock," #15 "Top Current Physical Albums," #16 "Top Current Albums," and #30 on the "Top 200 Albums" chart.

Listen to the new single here:

Check out THE WINERY DOGS at any of the following tour stops, with more to be announced in the coming weeks and posted on the band's website and social media pages.

Tour Dates

Wed 2/15 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

Thu 2/16 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

Fri 2/17 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Sat 2/18 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

Tue 2/21 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

Wed 2/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

Thu 2/23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Sat 2/25 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

Sun 2/26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

Wed 3/1 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

Thu 3/2 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

Fri 3/3 - Wabash, IN - Eagles Theatre

Sun 3/5 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

Mon 3/6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

Thu 3/9 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Fri 3/10 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

Sat 3/11 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

Mon 3/13 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

Tues 3/14 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

Fri 3/17 - Dallas, TX - Amplified

Sat 3/18 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

Sun 3/19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

Tue 3/21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Wed 3/22 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Fri 3/24 - St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Sat 3/25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

Sun 3/26 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Thu 3/30 - Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

Fri 3/31 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theatre

Sat 4/1 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Sun 4/2 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Tue 4/4 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Wed 4/5 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Thu 4/6 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu 4/27 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Vivo Rio (with Stone Temple Pilots)

Fri 4/28 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork n Roll (with Skid Row)

Sun 4/3 - São Paulo, Brazil - Summer Breeze Festival

Mon 6/12 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

Tue 6/13 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

Thu 6/15 - Dessel, Belgium - - Graspop Festival

Fri 6/16 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steelmill

Sat 6/17 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

Sun 6/18 - London, England - Shepherds Bush Empire

Tue 6/20 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

Wed 6/21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

Thu 6/22 - Milan, Italy - - Alcatrazz

Sun 6/25 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival

Tue 6/27 - La Rochelle, France - Crossroads



Cat Clyde Debuts I Feel It Single Photo
Cat Clyde Debuts 'I Feel It' Single
The song focuses mostly on the positive elements but also a little about the challenges, feeling relief and solace through connecting with nature. The evocative and haunting new track follows lead single “Mystic Light” and marks the first time Clyde has played piano on a recording.
Acrazer Releases Believe Featuring Goodboys (Galantis Remix) Photo
Acrazer Releases 'Believe' Featuring Goodboys (Galantis Remix)
DJ/producer ACRAZE, who claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top New Dance/Electronic Artists year-end tally, and chart-topping, GRAMMY®-nominated Galantis kick off 2023 with a massive new remix, released now by Thrive Music/Capitol Records. Galantis takes ACRAZE’s new single, “Believe” feat. Goodboys, into overdrive.
Twinsleep (John Hayes & Maxy Dutcher) Release Debut Single Kin Photo
Twinsleep (John Hayes & Maxy Dutcher) Release Debut Single 'Kin'
Denver-based John Hayes and Missoula-based Maxy Dutcher, unveil their new collaboration, Twinsleep. The airy track feels like an aural inhale and exhale, with each texture adding its own back and forth eb and flow. The one-of-a-kind tones heard on the song were crafted by sampling Maxy Dutcher’s voice fed through a Yamaha VSS30 synthesizer.
RHODES Releases New Single Good To You Photo
RHODES Releases New Single 'Good To You'
This latest single follows tracks ‘No Words’, ‘Suffering’, ‘The Love I Give’, ‘Drink To This’ and ‘Friends Like These’ and comes ahead of RHODES’ album, Friends Like These. Recorded during lockdown alongside producers Rich Cooper and Ash Workman (Christine and the Queens, Metronomy), the new album will be RHODES’ first since 2015 debut Wishes.

From This Author - Michael Major


Josh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In JanuaryJosh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In January
January 5, 2023

With a variety of options including beginner classes for Country & Western 3 step, Waltz, and West Coast Swing, there is something for everyone who hopes to take the dancefloor. While visiting Billy Bob’s Texas, patrons can also expect to experience everything imaginable from rare memorabilia, live bull-riding, and handprints from your artists.
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU TomorrowPUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU Tomorrow
January 5, 2023

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available TOMORROW (Friday, 1/6) on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. Can’t get enough Puss in Boots? Fans can also purchase the Puss in Boots 2-Movie Collection, which includes the original Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'
January 5, 2023

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Their newest album, MMXXII (2022) is out now.
STAND to Premiere In February on ShowtimeSTAND to Premiere In February on Showtime
January 5, 2023

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films also released the official poster art for the documentary that features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'
January 5, 2023

“When The Wind Is Blowing” is a transcendental song of psychedelic folk which goes between breezy sung passages and dives into the metaphysical. The accompanying video, shot on 16mm film and directed by David Sater and Goodman, fits right in with the sound– starting off right where her last video, “Curtain Is Closing”, ended.
