THE PUMPKIN KID MUSICAL Studio Cast Recording Released on Bandcamp

The Studio Cast Recording of The Pumpkin Kid Musical is now available on Bandcamp, featuring the full score, previously unheard tracks, and the complete Audio Read-Along Storybook.

The recording stars 9-year-old Jane Curry as The Pumpkin Kid, alongside Ryan Andes (Big Fish, NBC’s Peter Pan Live!, The Wild Party at NYCC) and a company of theater professionals. With book, music, and lyrics by Suzanne Slade and Jeff LaGreca (Minimum Wage Off-Broadway), the musical tells the story of a kind orphan whose enchanted pumpkin carvings transform a skeptical community into one filled with warmth and connection.

The studio album captures the humor, heart, and haunting beauty of the score in vivid detail. Listeners can stream or purchase the recording at thepumpkinkidmusical.bandcamp.com.

The workshop premiere of The Pumpkin Kid Musical will open October 4, 2025, at Ballyhoo Table & Stage in Denver, marking the first staged production of this magical new musical.