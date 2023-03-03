THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS Soundtrack Out Now

The Orville: New Horizons Original Television Soundtrack was released today via Hollywood Records and is available now on all music streaming platforms.

The 72-track album features over 4 ½ hours of music from the Emmy-nominated sci-fi series including two brand new arrangements and original cast performances of the classic hits - "Flowers Never Bend With the Rainfall" (Simon & Garfunkel) performed by series actors Scott Grimes and Anne Winters, and "Secret O' Life" (James Taylor) performed by Scott Grimes.

The music for The Orville: New Horizons Original Television Soundtrack was composed by Joel McNeely (A Million Ways to Die in the West, Holes, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,) John Debney (The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book,) Andrew Cottee and Kevin Kaska (Jump!, Ghost Party) and recorded with the Hollywood Studio Symphony at the historic Newman Scoring Stage at Fox Studios by Academy Award-winning sound engineer Shawn Murphy.

"These four composers have written the finest, most lush orchestral scores in television today. Enjoy their brilliant work. I know I do," said Seth MacFarlane.

Additionally, composer Bruce Broughton (Young Sherlock Holmes, Silverado) wrote and recorded a new version of his "The Orville" main title theme for this season. The soundtrack album was produced by Dan Goldwasser, Joel McNeely, John Debney, Andrew Cottee and Kevin Kaska, alongside Executive Album Producers Seth MacFarlane and Joy Fehily.

"The Orville: New Horizons," created by and starring Seth MacFarlane, is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Listen to the new single here: