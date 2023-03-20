Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE K'S Roll The Dice On New Single 'Chancer'

THE K'S Roll The Dice On New Single 'Chancer'

“Chancer” is their second single of the year and sees the band make good of their promise that new tracks would be coming thick and fast. 

Mar. 20, 2023  

Warrington indie-rock risers - THE K'S - have unleashed their latest single "Chancer", as they head out on a UK + Ireland headline tour this March.

A feel-good indie-rock track filled with buoyant choruses, a pulsating live-ready energy and danceable rhythms made for the big rooms, "Chancer" sees The K's take a change tack from wistful previous release "Hoping Maybe" with joyous results.

"Chancer" balances Boyle's trademark eye for the lyrical descriptive and nous for clever phrasing, with guitarist Breslin's ear for a bouncy and melodic chorus. The result makes for one of The K's most immediate singles to date. Elaborating on the story behind the track, Jamie explains:

""Chancer" is a first person account of finding drunken solace in a private members' club after being stranded in an unfamiliar city - and the events that ensued."

After a ceaseless year of headline shows, major support slots, main stage festival appearances at Reading and Leeds, Isle of Wight and Kendal Calling and a run of European dates with Mancunian stalwarts James and Liam Gallagher, 2022 was all about laying the live foundations for The K's. Now finally able to stay still for long enough to record more music, 2023 is all about raising the roof with new material for the band.

Bunkering down in a studio close to their Earlestown base to record the first in a raft of new releases, "Chancer" is their second single of the year and sees the band make good of their promise that new tracks would be coming thick and fast.

Earlier release "Hoping Maybe" saw the band reach number 2 in the iTunes Chart - pipped to the post only by pop icon Miley Cyrus - and the track also reached number 1 in the iTunes Alternative Chart. A testament to the strength of their fanbase, the success was an impressive effort for an unsigned band still determined to take the independent route.

With a bold five-single release schedule set to culminate in a digital and physical album release in November, The K's aren't abandoning their live roots just yet and have already embarked on a 12-date UK and Ireland headline tour ahead of a large summer festival run.

Having kicked off in Glasgow last week, tickets are flying with multiple dates already sold out. Due to popular demand the band have also upgraded the venue for their Liverpool show to the 1200-capacity O2 Academy (previously Academy 2).

The K's are also set to play London's Royal Albert Hall on 25 March, as part of a special Teenage Cancer Trust show with Kasabian and The Snuts. With shows in Bristol, Brighton and Isle of Wight coming next alongside the release of "Chancer", find the full list of tour dates below.

THE K'S UK + IRELAND TOUR 2023

MARCH
09 GLASGOW St Luke's (SOLD OUT)
10 NEWCASTLE NX
11 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)
15 BRISTOL Fleece (SOLD OUT)
16 ISLE OF WIGHT Strings
18 BRIGHTON Patterns (SOLD OUT)
21 LONDON Lafayette
23 HULL The Welly
24 LEEDS Beckett University
25 LONDON The Royal Albert Hall*
26 LIVERPOOL O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
28 DUBLIN The Grand Social
30 NOTTINGHAM Metronome (SOLD OUT)

*Teenage Cancer Trust show w/ Kasabian and The Snuts

Credit: Olivia McDowall



Young Jimmy Releases Cover of Nirvanas Come As You Are Photo
Young Jimmy Releases Cover of Nirvana's 'Come As You Are'
Young Jimmy has a genre defying sound dubbed HOOD ROCK, showcasing a dynamic rock rhythm in reinterpreted Nirvana classic: 'COME AS YOU ARE'.
Danny Wright, International Pianist And Composer To Release New Single Alfie On March 31 Photo
Danny Wright, International Pianist And Composer To Release New Single 'Alfie' On March 31
Danny Wright, in conjunction with Burton Avenue Music will release his new single 'Alfie' in honor of the late Burt Bacharach. The single will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer on March 31st, 2023.
Singer/Songwriter Miron To Release New Track Too Deep March 28 Photo
Singer/Songwriter Miron To Release New Track 'Too Deep' March 28
Singer/songwriter Miron is back with his latest single, an ambient and relaxing track titled 'Too Deep,' set for release on March 28th.
Hip-Hop Legend Coolios New Track Titled “TAG YOU IT” Ft. TOO $HORT & DJ WI Photo
Hip-Hop Legend Coolio's New Track Titled “TAG 'YOU IT'” Ft. TOO $HORT & DJ WINO
Prior to his untimely death at age 59, Grammy award winner Coolio and longtime collaborator DJ Wino had been wrapping up in the studio, recording what would have been the rapper's first studio album release since 2009's From The Bottom 2 the Top.

From This Author - Michael Major


Stratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited SeriesStratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited Series
March 20, 2023

Veteran producer Stratton Leopold (“Mission: Impossible III”) and writer/producer/director Dax Phelan (“The Other Side of the Wind”) have teamed up to produce an as-yet-untitled limited series based on one of the most daring prison escapes in history.  
Demi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' SingleDemi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' Single
March 20, 2023

Demi Lovato is releasing the rock version of 'Heart Attack.' Originally released in 2013, the song is the lead single from Lovato's fourth studio album, 'Demi.' Listen to a preview of the new single and pre-save and pre-order it now!
Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'
March 20, 2023

Filmed by the dynamic producer Kenny 5 Greenbaum of Majic Robot Films, the video showcases the uplifting composition of strings, percussion, and layered vocals with a fantastic voyage of sights and sounds. For Wally Ingram, Spadei’s drummer, 'Left Right Here plays like a soundtrack accompaniment to the film of one's 'real life' journey.
Photos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSWPhotos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSW
March 20, 2023

In attendance was Director/Star Ben Affleck, Stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, Writer Alex Convery, Producers Jeff Robinov, Jason Michael Berman and Executive Producers Jordan Moldo, and Jon Weinbach. Check out photos now!
Captain Planet & Jimena Angel Share New Single 'Pembele'Captain Planet & Jimena Angel Share New Single 'Pembele'
March 20, 2023

In his latest musical offering, Captain Planet collaborates with Colombian singer Jimena Angel to create a scorching slice of classic Afro Latin funk. The song began during a recent tour in South America where Captain Planet was playing some gigs around Santa Marta & Cartagena. 'Pambelé' is out now and available everywhere you stream music.
share