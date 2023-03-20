THE K'S Roll The Dice On New Single 'Chancer'

Warrington indie-rock risers - THE K'S - have unleashed their latest single "Chancer", as they head out on a UK + Ireland headline tour this March.

A feel-good indie-rock track filled with buoyant choruses, a pulsating live-ready energy and danceable rhythms made for the big rooms, "Chancer" sees The K's take a change tack from wistful previous release "Hoping Maybe" with joyous results.

"Chancer" balances Boyle's trademark eye for the lyrical descriptive and nous for clever phrasing, with guitarist Breslin's ear for a bouncy and melodic chorus. The result makes for one of The K's most immediate singles to date. Elaborating on the story behind the track, Jamie explains:

""Chancer" is a first person account of finding drunken solace in a private members' club after being stranded in an unfamiliar city - and the events that ensued."

After a ceaseless year of headline shows, major support slots, main stage festival appearances at Reading and Leeds, Isle of Wight and Kendal Calling and a run of European dates with Mancunian stalwarts James and Liam Gallagher, 2022 was all about laying the live foundations for The K's. Now finally able to stay still for long enough to record more music, 2023 is all about raising the roof with new material for the band.

Bunkering down in a studio close to their Earlestown base to record the first in a raft of new releases, "Chancer" is their second single of the year and sees the band make good of their promise that new tracks would be coming thick and fast.

Earlier release "Hoping Maybe" saw the band reach number 2 in the iTunes Chart - pipped to the post only by pop icon Miley Cyrus - and the track also reached number 1 in the iTunes Alternative Chart. A testament to the strength of their fanbase, the success was an impressive effort for an unsigned band still determined to take the independent route.

With a bold five-single release schedule set to culminate in a digital and physical album release in November, The K's aren't abandoning their live roots just yet and have already embarked on a 12-date UK and Ireland headline tour ahead of a large summer festival run.

Having kicked off in Glasgow last week, tickets are flying with multiple dates already sold out. Due to popular demand the band have also upgraded the venue for their Liverpool show to the 1200-capacity O2 Academy (previously Academy 2).

The K's are also set to play London's Royal Albert Hall on 25 March, as part of a special Teenage Cancer Trust show with Kasabian and The Snuts. With shows in Bristol, Brighton and Isle of Wight coming next alongside the release of "Chancer", find the full list of tour dates below.

THE K'S UK + IRELAND TOUR 2023

MARCH

09 GLASGOW St Luke's (SOLD OUT)

10 NEWCASTLE NX

11 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)

15 BRISTOL Fleece (SOLD OUT)

16 ISLE OF WIGHT Strings

18 BRIGHTON Patterns (SOLD OUT)

21 LONDON Lafayette

23 HULL The Welly

24 LEEDS Beckett University

25 LONDON The Royal Albert Hall*

26 LIVERPOOL O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

28 DUBLIN The Grand Social

30 NOTTINGHAM Metronome (SOLD OUT)

*Teenage Cancer Trust show w/ Kasabian and The Snuts

