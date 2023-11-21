THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey Hall

The Andy Kim Christmas returns to Toronto’s legendary Massey Hall Wednesday, December 6.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey Hall

The Andy Kim Christmas returns to Toronto’s legendary Massey Hall Wednesday, December 6 for another unforgettable evening celebrating the magic of the season with performances from iconic Canadian artists.

This year’s show marks the 19th year that luminary musician and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Andy Kim will bring together some of the nation’s most applauded talent hosted by Sean Cullen for a night of intimate performances featuring Alex Lifeson, Maestro Fresh Wes, Men Without Hats, Ron Sexsmith, Tom Wilson, The Good Brothers, The Sadies, and more with all event proceeds donated to CAMH’s Gifts of Light.

Tickets to The Andy Kim Christmas go on sale Friday, October 27 at MasseyHall.com and TicketMaster.ca, with prices ranging from $35.50- $85.50 plus fees. The complete line up of musical guests taking the stage will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I can’t believe it’s the 19th Annual Andy Kim Christmas supporting CAMH Gifts of Light. I’m so thankful to Toronto’s community of talented artists, each year they come together & donate their time for such a worthy cause,” said Andy Kim. “The heart of this great city continues to inspire as we come together, as one, for an evening of music and love.”

Guests can look forward to a classic variety showcase with special holiday performances from the country’s top acts. Andy Kim’s previous guests include Alex Lifeson, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Talent, Bobby Bazini, Broken Social Scene, BUCK65, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Choir! Choir! Choir!, City and Colour, Colin James, Cowboy Junkies, Dan Hill, Feist, Georgia Harmer, High Flyer, Jacksoul, Jake Clemons, Jully Black, Kim Mitchell, Lights, Maestro, Men Without Hats, Metric, Michel Pagliaro, Molly Johnson, Nelly Furtado, Ron Sexsmith, Russell Peters, Sam Roberts, Sarah McLachlan, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Sloan, The Sadies, The Sheepdogs, The Strumbellas, The Trews, Tom Cochrane, Tom Wilson, Tyler Shaw, William Prince among many others.

For decades, Kim has entertained and united people through his music. Kim started his music career at age 16 and has received top industry honours including two JUNO Awards, as well as membership in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Key to the City of Toronto, and will be appointed to the Order of Canada in 2024. To this day, Kim’s musical artistry is acclaimed by many who take joy in his numerous hit songs, including nine Billboard Top 40 hits such as the number one hit “Rock Me Gently” and the iconic ”Sugar, Sugar.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers Photo
THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers

Guests can look forward to a classic variety showcase with special holiday performances from the country’s top acts. Andy Kim’s previous guests include Alex Lifeson, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Talent, Bobby Bazini, Broken Social Scene, BUCK65, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Choir! Choir! Choir!, City and Colour, Colin James, and more.

2
Video: Veeze Shares New Video for Lick Photo
Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'

With each subsequent release and music video, Veeze is continuing his hot streak in 2023 by emphasizing his signature animated bar work and syrupy flows. The four other tracks added to the Ganger deluxe include 'Luv The Tour,' produced by Evilgiane and Harrison of Surf Gang, as well as 'Get Lucki” and 'Unreleased Leak'.

3
Michael Nau to Release New Studio Album Accompany in December Photo
Michael Nau to Release New Studio Album 'Accompany' in December

The band plays simple, repetitive patterns; they’re content with going nowhere fast. Rooted by the campfire as the stars gleam overhead, we take a moment to appreciate the stillness. This entire album is co-produced by Adrian Olsen who has produced albums for bands such as The Killers, Lucy Dacus, and Fruit Bats.

4
Singer-Songwriter Patricia Vonne Releases Holiday Song Photo
Singer-Songwriter Patricia Vonne Releases Holiday Song

The multi-talented musician, actress, award winning filmmaker & two-time SXSW best female vocalist winner, Patricia Vonne was inspired by Christmas classic films when she wrote the new song. Creatively the new single is different than anything she has released and pulls the listener into an emotive crooner-style ballad.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'
Michael Nau to Release New Studio Album 'Accompany' in DecemberMichael Nau to Release New Studio Album 'Accompany' in December
Singer-Songwriter Patricia Vonne Releases Holiday SongSinger-Songwriter Patricia Vonne Releases Holiday Song
Video: Wisp Drops Video For Breakout Hit 'Your Face'Video: Wisp Drops Video For Breakout Hit 'Your Face'

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO