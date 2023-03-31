THE ACES Continue Release Streak With New Single 'SOLO'

Following the global hit, "Always Get This Way" which saw their second fastest jump to one million streams in the band's history, indie-pop quartet The Aces are back with the next offering from their anticipated album, I've Loved You For So Long, out 2nd June via Red Bull Records.

Diverging from their traditional sound, they opt for synth-laden electro-pop vibes on the track, "Solo." Arriving as the third single on the full-length, with each release pulling back the curtain on the band's journey to self-discovery, "Solo" finds lead singer Cristal Ramirez in a revelatory moment that changed the way she navigated her relationships.

Cristal shares, "It's very easy in love, life, and relationships, to find yourself constantly blaming the other people around you. They weren't enough of this, or they were too much of that. I didn't like the way they did this, they made me feel like that. 'Solo' was the first time in a song I actually explored how I was showing up in my relationships and what things were my fault. How my untreated anxiety disorder and perfectionism complex could be the demise of a good thing. That maybe I crave the chaos, and it doesn't just happen to me."

She continues, "It's a very vulnerable song where I'm kind of like, 'ok maybe I'm also the problem.' There was something very liberating about that. I remember feeling sick to my stomach that day, like I wanted to cry about so many things going on in my life. I felt really hopeless, but I came out of the studio feeling liberated for just owning my s.

It felt like maybe I was onto something, onto the process of actually healing. While we drove the winding hills of Malibu on our way home that evening, blasting the messy demo through the speakers of the car, I knew it was one of my favorite songs we'd ever written."

The Aces have entered a new era with I've Loved You For So Long, embracing the moments that allowed them to create such an intimate album. Looking back on their 14-year-old selves in the sheltered suburbs of Provo, Utah, the record serves as a love letter to those teenage girls who needed to hear it would all be okay one day.

One month into their most authentic and self-assured project to date, they've already garnered attention from tastemakers like BBC Radio 1, Apple's Proud Radio, Spotify's new GLOW program, Billboard, MTV, Gay Times, The Line of Best Fit, DORK and more. Pre-order I've Loved You For So Long, here.

In the years since The Aces released their acclaimed sophomore album, Under My Influence in 2020, the band has been on a journey of self-discovery. Faced with the realities of a global pandemic, sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals), and McKenna Petty (bass) used quarantine as a time to reflect, confronting personal mental health issues as well as processing experiences they'd had growing up together in Provo, Utah, as part of the Mormon church. When The Aces returned to the studio, their vision - and the honesty and trust between them - felt stronger than ever.

The result of this growth period is I've Loved You For So Long, the band's third LP. Written and executive-produced by the group (along with Keith Varon, the sole collaborator on the project), the album is a sparkling indie-rock record that's by far their most personal and self-assured work to date.

From tracks that ruminate on mental health and self-sabotage to searing anthems about love, longing, and heartbreak, I've Loved You For So Long is a record that'll work its way into your head and heart - and will have you singing along all the way through.

I've Loved You For So Long is also an opportunity for The Aces to reach new heights and build on their many previous successes. To date, the group has earned over 205 million career streams; Under My Influence alone garnered more than 75 million (including 35 million on its lead single "Daydream").

The album also appeared on numerous charts, including #53 on Billboard's Top Albums list. Further, The Aces have toured with the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, X Ambassadors, The Vamps, and COIN, and have played at festivals all over the world, including NY Pride, Lollapalooza, Firefly, Bonnaroo, OUTFEST, and more.

After selling out their last U.S. headline tour in 2021, the band will hit the road again this year, with dates soon to be announced. Their music has seen them garner international acclaim from the likes of BBC, NOTION, The Line of Best Fit, NME, NPR, DORK, Gay Times, PAPER, CLASH, The Forty-Five, Alternative Press, Billboard, Nylon, Vogue and more.

