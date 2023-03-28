Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TDJ Announces New North American Tour Dates

The tour comes shortly after TDJ’s set for Boiler Room at Igloofest Montreal.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Montreal producer TDJ has announced a string of live tour dates including her first US shows for 2023. The tour kicks off on June 8 in Austin at Club Eternal, followed by dates in LA, Vancouver, Portland, Montreal, Paris, Glasgow, and includes performances at OSHEAGA Music Festival, DOUR Festival, and a Boiler Room event in New York City. All live dates are below.

The tour comes shortly after TDJ's set for Boiler Room at Igloofest Montreal, where she blazed through an uptempo mix of hardstyle, eurodance, and personal edits, now available to stream here. The trance producer will also release a new EP on March 31, 2023 called BACK TO 123, and shared the first preview with lead single "Save Me", via Collection Disques Durs.

Known for her liquifying compositions that have taken over dancefloors and summer festivals throughout Canada and Europe, rising-star TDJ has created an intoxicating world of electronic music that is enticingly and uniquely her own.

The artist pulls from a wide-spectrum of influence, from the uplifting sounds of eurodance and trance to the melancholic melodies of emo, shoegaze, and punk. What unites these sounds is TDJ's exploration of emotional transcendence and sentimentality - an aural equivalent to a motorcycle ride into the ibiza sunset.

Pitchfork took a special look at the rise of the current global trance movement placing TDJ and her genius songs and videos at the forefront of what is happening around the world.

On her next EP, BACK TO 123, TDJ returns to her main storyline and expands on her debut mixtape's, TDJ123, narrative. Setting the pace of the release with her leading track, Save Me, an airy and bittersweet 123 BPM progressive house track with an uniquely TDJesque vocal topline, TDJ follows confidently in the footsteps of her breakthrough single "Lalala (Want Somebody)".

Where rave euphoria meets emo melancholy, we see her do what she does best: pirouetting between genre mash-ups, pushing the boundaries of what electronic music should and could be, and embracing the unexpected. As the evolution of TDJ continues, her last release commemorated a successful year for the artist, resulting in guest mixes for HÖR Berlin, Trax Magazine, Boiler Room, and more.

As written by Philip Sherburne in Pitchfork's "Trance Is Back-and It's No Joke" where he writes "The most hypnotically bizarre music video I've seen in ages [...] TDJ's video is steeped in the uplifting sounds of early-2000s trance music-all weightless arpeggios, soaring toplines, and massive, buzzing synth patches known as supersaws-like a Tiësto anthem spun from pure cotton candy" regarding the artist's second sun-soaked "SPF INFINI" film.

TDJ Live dates

June 02 - San Diego, CA - Revel Revel

June 08 - Austin, TX - Club Eternal

June 09 - Vancouver, BC - Paradise

June 10 - Los Angeles, CA - MintyBoi

June 11 - Portland, OR - Holocene

June 16 - Marseille, FR - Marsatac

June 17 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich

June 23 - Berlin, DE - Alte Münze

July 06 - Madrid, ES - Mondo

July 07 - Modena, IT - Moninga Open Air Festival

July 08 - Paris, FR - Peacock Society

July 14 - Dour, BE - Dour Festival

July 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Boiler Room

Aug 06 - Montreal, CA - Osheaga

Aug 11 - Oslo, NO - TBA

Aug 12 - Glasglow, SC - Pure Bliss

Aug 13 - Zeebrugge, BE - Wecandance

Sept 16 - Karlsruhe, DE - Rheingrun Festival

Sept 21 - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie

Sept 22 - London, UK - E1

Photo credit: Xavier Cyr



