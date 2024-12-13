T.3 Returns With Holiday EP FALALA LONELY and National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Viral sensation T.3 will launch its national tour this weekend to celebrate the new holiday EP FaLaLaLonely.

Following up and expanding last season's smash tour, T.3 will once again venture to the road through eleven major markets such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, starting tomorrow, Saturday, December 14. FaLaLaLonely, which was released in streaming and digital formats last month, will be available on CD at all performances.

The EP – available through SNC Records, in partnership with Arts Music, a division of Warner Music Group – is produced by Brett Castro and Joshua Lee Turner. Click HERE to stream or download the music. Tour details are at www.T3official.com.

FaLaLaLonely features creative originals (the title song), Disney favorites (“Let It Go”), and seasonal standards (“O Holy Night”), in addition to a vocal collaboration with special guest Joshua Lee Turner (“Little Saint Nick”).

T.3 made their major label debut last fall with the EP Option Up, which followed several successful independent releases. With over 459k followers and 7.1 million likes on TikTok, 140k Instagram followers, and 41.9k YouTube subscribers, the group's soaring harmonies and creative vocal arrangements have made them wildly popular online.

The T.3 holiday tour will feature performances in Portsmouth, NH (The Music Hall Lounge, 12/14), New York, NY (City Winery, 12/15), Boston, MA (City Winery, 12/16), Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theatre, 12/18 – with Straight No Chaser), Pittsburgh, PA (City Winery, 12/19), Philadelphia, PA (City Winery, 12/20), Baltimore, MD (Creative Alliance, 12/21), Winchester, VA (Bright Box Theatre, 12/22), Nashville, TN (City Winery, 12/27), Charlotte, NC (Neighborhood Theatre, 12/29), and Atlanta, GA (City Winery, 12/30). Full details are at www.T3official.com.

