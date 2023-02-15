Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
T-Pain to Release Covers Album in March

The new album will be released on March 17.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Grammy Award-winning, multi-faceted artist and entrepreneur T-Pain has announced the release of his highly anticipated, long-awaited covers album On Top Of The Covers, out March 17th via Nappy Boy Entertainment.

On Top Of The Covers arrives after years of fans clamoring for T-Pain to release music that showcases the power of his natural voice. The wonder of his non-AutoTuned vocals was discovered when he shocked audiences as the winner of the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after previously delivering what was then the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk session of all time.

Featuring an eclectic and unexpected mix of reimagined hits, T-Pain's stunningly soulful and smooth voice is front and center throughout the album's seven tracks. On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Dr. Hook's "Sharing The Night Together," Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," Chris Stapleton's Tennessee Whiskey," Frank Sinatra's "That's Life" ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

Says T-Pain, "This covers album has been years in the making. I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer. It got put on hold for a bit but now that I'm independent, I'm able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I've felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you'd expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it."

To celebrate the album's release, T-Pain will play two very special back-to-back shows in Los Angeles. 'An Intimate Evening With T-Pain' is set for March 17th and 18th at The Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood. He and his band will perform a special set of songs from On Top Of The Covers as well as some of his biggest hits and fan favorites.

Tickets go on sale this Friday February 17th at 1pm ET/10am PT at www.tpain.com. Stay tuned for new music from T-Pain coming soon and more big announcements ahead!

Since emerging in 2004, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100, and has sold out shows across multiple continents.

The Tallahassee trailblazer's influence transcends generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment, podcast host, expert drift driver, actor, and author.

T-Pain's voice could be heard loud and clear as "All I Do Is Win" soundtracked President Barack Obama's entry into the White House Correspondents' Dinner, during what was then the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk Concert in the series' history, and when he shocked audiences everywhere as the first winner of FOX's smash hit show The Masked Singer. In June 2022, he hosted his first-ever Wiscansin Festival in Milwaukee, now an annual event acknowledged by the state of Wisconsin.

His Nappy Boy Gaming team is home to a diverse group of gamers including BigCheese KIT, Granny, Lopes, Cardboard Cowboy and Hertlife and together they are taking over the Twitch airwaves. T-Pain builds his own gaming rigs and was among the first to consistently stream on Twitch since 2014.

He launched his Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain podcast in 2021 in partnership with PodcastOne and since welcomed some amazing guests including Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Chance The Rapper, Mike Tyson, Hannibel Burress, and more.

Exhibiting a longstanding affinity for drifting, T-Pain created Nappy Boy Automotive as a way to build out his own drifting team and diversify motorsports, and even built his second drift car fully by himself during quarantine. T-Pain is also an actor and author with his literary debut Can I Mix You a Drink? that hit the shelves in September 2021.﻿



