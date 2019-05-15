T. Graham Brown and Wife Sheila Brown To Be Crowned Bell Buckle, Tennessee's 2019 RC Cola and Moon Pie King and Queen

Little town, BIG announcement! The Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that award winning Nashville music icon T. Graham Brown and his amazing wife, Sheila Brown, will serve as this year's RC Cola and MoonPie King and Queen!



His "T-ness" as he is many times lovingly referred to, began his musical journey in Georgia and was quickly nominated for a Grammy as well as earning CMA awards, the Addy Award for Excellence in Advertising, and a back to back Prism Award winning chart topper. As a recording artist, songwriter, performer and producer, T. Graham Brown has scored multiple number one songs in the country, blues, and gospel. He has hit the Billboard, Cash Box, and Christian music charts 35 times with hits such as "I Tell It Like It Used To Be," self penned "Hell and High Water," and "Darlene". He also wrote the multiple award winning song, "Wine into Water", which has been recorded over a hundred times by artists all over the world, most recently by country music star Loretta Lynn on her latest critically acclaimed album, 'Full Circle.'



T. Graham has performed on the iconic stage of the Grand Ole Opry hundreds of times and maintains a busy touring schedule all over the United States and Europe. He will tell you with a grin, "I've got a band and a bus, and I'll keep taking the music to the people as long as God lets me. It's what I love to do!"



Sheila was born in Fort Benning, Georgia and is the daughter of an Air Force pilot. She and T met in Georgia at college. The couple moved to Nashville after college so T. Graham could sing.



Sheila says, "We decided we would go the 'Big Adventure' of the country music business together, and we're still on it. Our son, Acme, was born and lives in Nashville. We love Nashville and the music business, and our life here. We continue to travel all over the country and the world with our show. We feel very blessed to be able to do what we do. We think we have the best job in the world... we get to make people happy with music!"



"Being the 25th Annual MoonPie King, and Sheila being the Queen, is one of the highest honors to the Brown Family," says T. Graham. "Filling the boots of Waylon and Jessi will not be easy, however we shall give it our all. The legendary combination of the mighty MoonPie and RC Cola is unsurpassed in the lore of the south. Come to historic Bell Buckle, Tennessee to partake in the unparalleled hospitality and taste these classic treats. Long live the MoonPie and RC Cola!"



This year's RC Cola and MoonPie Festival will be held on Saturday, June 15th. T. Graham and Sheila will be a highlight of the parade which starts at approximately 11:30. There will be a Coronation of the royal couple following the parade at the Captain Rodney stage on the festival grounds along with entertainment leading up to the Coronation.



So many memories to make. So little time in a day to pack it all in. A day of fun for young and old alike to celebrate THREE southern traditions: RC Colas, Moon Pies and Historic Bell Buckle, Tennessee- close to home but a world away.

2019 RCMP Schedule - Saturday, June 15

7:00 AM Annual Bell Buckle Chamber 10 Mile Run

7:30 AM Annual Bell Buckle Chamber 5K Run

8:30 AM Bell Buckle Chamber 5K run Awards

9:00 AM Craft Fair/ Food Court (Open All Day)

9:15 AM Midstate Cloggers

10:00 AM Bell Buckle Chamber 10 Mile Run Awards

11:00 AM Midstate Cloggers

11:30 AM RC Cola and MoonPie PARADE

12:00 PM RC Cola and MoonPie KING & QUEEN Coronation & Reunion

Davis & Dayle Coronation Show Presents:

All The Kings Horses and All The Queen's Men

12:45 PM Prizes for: farthest travelled, youngest attendee present & oldest attendee present

1:00 PM RC Cola & MoonPie Games

3:00 PM Entertainment Stage & Photo Opportunities with RC and MoonPie Cast & Characters

4:30 PM WORLD'S LARGEST MOONPIE



For more information, visit www.tgrahambrown.com.

T. Graham Brown on Tour:

MAY 31 - Tifton Campus Conference Center / Tifton, Ga.

JUL 05 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas

JUL 13 - Wadsworth Auditorium / Newnan, Ga.

JUL 20 - Independence Country Fairgrounds / Batesville, Ark.

JUL 27 - Georgia Mountain Fair / Hiawassee, Ga.

AUG 22 - Bell Buckle Event Hall / Bell Buckle, Tenn.

AUG 23 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mt Vernon, Ky.

SEP 09 - Clay County Fair / Spencer, La.

SEP 27 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

NOV 09 - Wellington Ritz Theatre Inc. / Wellington, Texas

For the complete tour schedule, please click here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You