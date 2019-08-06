T. Graham Brown To Perform On SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 With Storme Warren

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown is set to perform on SiriusXM's Prime County with host Storme Warren on Channel 58 starting Friday, August 9th at 12pm ET / 11am CT. This one hour interview and performance will be aired throughout the week for fans to enjoy. Throughout the show, T. Graham Brown will discuss his career highlights and perform several of his biggest hits including "Darlene," "I Tell It Like It Used To Be," "Wine Into Water" and more.



"Big thanks to brother Storme Warren for being with us and hosting our live show at SiriusXM's Music City Theatre," says T. Graham Brown. "He is such a pro and good friend. He made us all feel like part of the family."



Schedule for T. Graham Brown on Prime Country with Storme Warren:

8/09 12pm ET / 11am CT

8/09 3pm ET / 2pm CT

8/09 11pm ET / 10pm CT

8/10 9am ET / 8am CT

8/11 11am ET / 10am CT

8/11 11pm ET / 10pm CT

8/13 9pm ET / 8pm CT

8/15 6pm ET / 5pm CT



T. Graham Brown Receives Arkansas Traveler Award

Recently, T. Graham Brown was surprised at the Independence County Fair in Batesville, Arkansas with the 'Arkansas Traveler' award. This award is an honorary title given to notable individuals who serve as goodwill ambassadors of Arkansas. The honor, bestowed upon Brown by Governor Asa Hutchinson, was presented by Senator James Sturch. Past recipients of this prestigious award include Muhammad Ali, Garth Brooks, Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Billy Graham, Bob Hope along with Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.



T. Graham Brown Featured in Country Rebel's 'Church Sessions'

As part of the 'Church Sessions' series, produced and presented by Country Rebel, T. Graham Brown's acoustic performance of "Hell And High Water" recently premiered and was preceded by "Wine Into Water" on July 21st, and "Darlene" on July 18th. "I Tell It Like It Used To Be" premiered August 1st. Country Rebel's 'Church Sessions' were filmed earlier this year at the Nashville Vineyard Church and include over thirty artists. The series has accrued over 20 million total views to date.



T. Graham Brown on Tour:



AUG 22 - Bell Buckle Event Hall / Bell Buckle, Tenn.

AUG 23 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mt Vernon, Ky.

SEP 09 - Clay County Fair / Spencer, Iowa

SEP 12 - Cinder Winery / Garden City, Idaho

SEP 14 & 15 - Gold Rush Classic / Rancho Murieta, Calif.

SEP 21 - SweetPea's Table and Event Center / Olive Branch, Miss.

SEP 27 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

SEP 28 - Choices Saloon and Concert Hall / Branson, Mo.

OCT 12 - Goats, Music & More Festival at Rock Creek Park / Lewisburg, Tenn.

OCT 24 - Courtyard Marriott / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

NOV 09 - Wellington Ritz Theatre Inc. / Wellington, Texas

JAN 23 - The Palms RV Resort / Yuma, Ariz.

JAN 26 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 27 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 28 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 29 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 30 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 31 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 01 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 02 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

For T. Graham Brown's most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com



About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number one hits in country, gospel and blues. Brown's voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald's, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee's and many others including the Taco Bell "Run For The Border" television spots.



In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune and more. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as "Larry's Country Diner" and "Country's Family Reunion." Brown's uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.



For more information, visit www.tgrahambrown.com.





