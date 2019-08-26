Symphonic Rock Legends Renaissance Announce 50th Anniversary Fall Tour
In celebration of their 50th Anniversary, Symphonic Rock Legends Renaissance featuring Annie Haslam are embarking on a 10 concert date tour of the US. Including five special dates with The Renaissance Chamber Orchestra!
Annie Haslam says, "I joined the band New Years day 1971, now 48 years later we are still performing and bringing our unique style of music to more and more fans all over the world. This very special Anniversary tour will be a retrospective celebration of Renaissance Classics including a special guest appearance from Jim McCarty, Renaissance and Yardbirds co-founder. He will be joining us at The Keswick Glenside show on October 12th which will be filmed for our first high definition Blue Ray DVD."
Renaissance will be performing songs with the orchestra that have never been orchestrated before including their most notably "Ashes Are Burning"!
Renaissance Tour Dates:
10/10 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram's Head On Stage
10/11/19 - New York, NY @ Town Hall (orchestra)
10/12 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre (orchestra)
10/13 - Harrisburg, PA @ Whitaker Center (orchestra)
Link:https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/02005691C9A58C93?irgwc=1&clickid=ylGTjlx9oxyJTt50GBQcExbTUklXjl05uyyOy80&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_219208&impradid=219208&REFERRAL_ID=tmfeedbuyat219208&wt.mc_id=aff_BUYAT_219208&utm_source=219208-Bandsintown&impradname=Bandsintown&utm_medium=affiliate
10/15 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre (orchestra)
10/16 - Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse (orchestra)
10/17 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
10/18 - Boston, MA @ City Winery
10/19 - Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre (orchestra)
10/20 - Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House
Renaissance is a band with a rich history unique unto themselves as progressive rock pioneers who rose from the ashes of the seminal UK rock band, The Yardbirds. Acclaimed for their unique blending of progressive rock with classical and symphonic influences, the band's career has spanned forty plus years spearheaded by the 5 octave voice of Annie Haslam and the masterful songwriting skills of Michael Dunford. They are widely considered to be the band that most successfully and routinely utilized the sound of a full orchestra in their recordings.
The band has toured throughout the world and has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and additionally at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Chorale Society. Renaissance had a top ten hit in the UK with their song "Northern Lights" that still demands airplay to this day.