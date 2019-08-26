Symphonic Rock Legends Renaissance Announce 50th Anniversary Fall Tour

In celebration of their 50th Anniversary, Symphonic Rock Legends Renaissance featuring Annie Haslam are embarking on a 10 concert date tour of the US. Including five special dates with The Renaissance Chamber Orchestra!

Annie Haslam says, "I joined the band New Years day 1971, now 48 years later we are still performing and bringing our unique style of music to more and more fans all over the world. This very special Anniversary tour will be a retrospective celebration of Renaissance Classics including a special guest appearance from Jim McCarty, Renaissance and Yardbirds co-founder. He will be joining us at The Keswick Glenside show on October 12th which will be filmed for our first high definition Blue Ray DVD."

Renaissance will be performing songs with the orchestra that have never been orchestrated before including their most notably "Ashes Are Burning"!

Renaissance Tour Dates: