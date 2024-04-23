Sydney Sprague Releases New Song & Video 'the cards'

She is currently touring the United States with Spanish Love Songs and Oso Oso.
Indie pop singer songwriter, Sydney Sprague, has released a new song and music video for “the cards”. It is a beautiful melancholy song about grappling with the highs and lows of life.
“There is so much tragedy in the world and it can be hard to make the best of it sometimes, but really all you can do is try. It’s basically just my long-winded way of saying ‘it is what it is’," says Sydney on her new song.
Sydney released her album ‘somebody in hell loves you’ in September of last year. It followed her acclaimed debut ‘maybe i will see you at the end of the world’. On ‘somebody in hell loves you’, Sydney channels her sadness, anxiety, and existential dread through driving guitars, shimmering melodies, and the deceptively sweet weapons of indie pop-rock and keen observation.
Self-aware with a knowing injection of dark humor, her songs summon the best of 90s alt-rock and classic power-pop without sacrificing a melancholy befitting of the end times. Her music is intimate, vulnerable, confrontational, autobiographical, and strangely uplifting. Her sophomore record, ‘somebody in hell loves you’, is as devilishly saccharine as the title implies, boldly accessible and smart.
She is currently touring the United States with Spanish Love Songs and Oso Oso. The tour kicked off April 3 in Mesa, AZ and will continue until May 9 with its final night in Dallas, TX.
April 24 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
April 25 - Boston, MA - Paradise
April 26 - New York, NY - Warsaw
April 27 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
April 28 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
April 30 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
May 1 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
May 3 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
May 4 - Orlando, FL - Abbey
May 5 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar
May 7 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
May 8 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
May 9 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
