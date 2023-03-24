Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sydney Rose Shares New Single 'Oat Milk'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

Mar. 24, 2023  

19-year-old singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has shared new single "Oat Milk." Led by acoustic guitar and Sydney's whisper-soft vocals, the ballad explores the gentle comforts of love. "Oat Milk" is available now via Public Consumption, with an accompanying visualizer streaming on Sydney's official YouTube channel.

Sydney expanded on the song, "'Oat Milk' is a simple, delicate song about love. It comes from the feeling of being afraid that the love isn't going to last, but still enjoying everything that it offers. It is a rare thing for me to write about something that isn't devastatingly sad, so enjoy it while it lasts!"

In January, Sydney shared the wistful single "Tell Him I Miss Him," which Stereogum praised as "lovely and delicate," noting, "[the] achingly spare song ... slowly layers on more instruments and effects without losing any heart."

Sydney shared her latest EP This Kind Of Thing Doesn't Last in November. On the five-track collection written solely by Rose, the Georgia-native opened up about growing up, friendship, mental health, and longing, with songs unfolding like a handwritten diary. The release arrived alongside a self-directed official music video for focus track "Too Fast." This Kind Of Thing Doesn't Last is available on all streaming platforms now via Public Consumption.

The EP was heralded by singles "Charlie," and "Bedroom Floor," a heartfelt ballad about the pain of a loved one going off to college without you. "Charlie" builds to a stunning crescendo as Rose encapsulates her anxiety with the repeated refrain, "I feel like I'm getting bad again."

In September, Sydney wrapped up dates supporting Addison Grace's U.S. tour. Over the summer, the artist shared her debut EP You Never Met Me, out now via Public Consumption.

The project included previously released singles "Phoebe Told Me," "Things That Don't Exist (feat. Zachary Knowles)," and "I'll Never Get Over It" and arrived to critical acclaim, with PEOPLE Magazine naming her one of their Emerging Artists To Watch and Under The Radar attesting, "'You Never Met Me' is the sound of Rose finding herself in her music and introducing herself to the world, tracing all of the messy contours of teenage heartbreak in the process."

Amplify Her Voice also praised the effort, stating "Rose re-discovers different parts of herself on her own, presenting her real self through a delicately honest six-song collection."

Sydney Rose initially gained traction via her intimate YouTube channel covers as well as TikTok, where she has amassed over 200k followers on the platform. Her rendition of Sleeping At Last's "Turning Page" has accumulated over 45 million streams.

Watch the new visual here:



share