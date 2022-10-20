Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Syd Carter West Drops New Single 'Motorbike Man'

Syd Carter West Drops New Single 'Motorbike Man'

The single is available to stream and download on digital platforms worldwide.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Syd Carter West has released "Motorbike Man," a dynamic blues-rock track that encourages listeners to let loose and embrace their deepest desires. This lively and gripping single is available to stream and download on digital platforms worldwide.

Combining West's signature edgy rock vocals with a wild, carefree rocker attitude, "Motorbike Man" paints the picture of an alluring imaginary man to whom the artist is drawn. The track is fiery and passionate in a way that longs, both desiring this man and wanting to embody him.

Vigorous rhythms are accompanied by sensual and in-your-face lyrics like, "He be giving me those sinful vibes, He be teasin' me with those lustful eyes," transporting crowds into an electric and tousled atmosphere.

In this track, Syd Carter West has been navigating her way through understanding and finding strength and potential through imperfections rather than striving for precision and etherealness. "Motorbike Man" is earthy, physical, and tactile, but its magnitude surpasses that as it becomes a powerful reflection on self-perception.

"'Motorbike Man' is my muse," West confesses. "The wild, carefree, gritty, and badass man I desire and the person I want to be. Through this song, I find inspiration in letting loose and tearing myself away from the idea of perfection and normal."

The Vancouver-based artist has come a long way from her opera training at the age of 12, which she undertook at the Royal Conservatory of Music. Set on presenting her music with authenticity and clarity, she has cemented the beginning of her career in the Southern rock and roots scene before progressing into her own genre of blues-rock.

West's musical journey is one that does not ignore the struggles, but rather embraces them as energy. "Motorbike Man" is a further step on the ladder of authenticity for an artist who is determined to bring dynamic sounds and a wild, carefree attitude that is sure to animate and inspire crowds.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'
October 20, 2022

Canadian duo PONY released their newest single, “French Class.” The band, composed of Sam Bielanski and her partner/collaborator Pretty Matty, create gorgeous pop-centric songs and melodies they describe as perfect music to play in a throwback teen-age rom-com. Listen to the new single now!
2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up
October 20, 2022

To open the festival, Daniel Craig returns in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MURDER MYSTERY, from the surprise 2019 hit Knives Out, reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, heading off to Greece with a new case to crack and a fresh ensemble of suspects to rattle (Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson).
Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'
October 20, 2022

The band's Joseph Lekkas says, ''Silent Fall' is about two lovers that are grateful to discover they could still love at all. Knowing soon their fantasy world will collapse, they beg the moment to last if even only in memory. The track and its accompanying video, which was directed by the band's Ben Douglas. Plus, check out tour dates!
The HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN SeriesThe HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN Series
October 20, 2022

The eight-part series tests some of the world’s top marksmen and markswomen by using centuries-old historical weapons like primitive knives, bows and firearms. Competitors will navigate several distance, precision, and obstacle challenges – each designed and based off of the history of the American frontier.
Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year GalaBerry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
October 20, 2022

GRAMMY® Award nominee, Recording Academy® President's Merit Award honoree, and recipient of the GRAMMY Museum®'s Architect of Sound®: Vision Award Berry Gordy and GRAMMY Award winner and seven-time GRAMMY Award nominee Smokey Robinson to be honored at 2023 MusiCares® Persons of the Year.