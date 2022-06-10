Switchfoot Announce 'Interrobang (Deluxe Edition)'

GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Switchfoot has announced the July 8th, 2022, release of an expanded, 16-track deluxe edition of their 2021 acclaimed album, interrobang. Pre-order interrobang (deluxe edition) here.

Switchfoot's interrobang (deluxe edition) will include the album's 11 original tracks along with three b-sides, the aforementioned "youth of the young," "interrobang," and "the sound of holding breath." The deluxe also features two recently released album track remixes, "i need you (to be wrong)," remixed by the indie-pop group lovelytheband and "wolves," remixed by indie-rock band, Sir Sly.

"The making of interrobang, written and recorded during the chaotic uncertainty of 2020, was an experience unlike any that we've ever had as a band," Switchfoot said in a collective statement. "To say that there was a lot to write about would be a laughable understatement.

But hard times are often the most inspiring ones, and the making of interrobang was certainly a season of growth and creativity for us as band, yielding a large collection of songs - too many for one album. Or maybe not. interrobang (deluxe) is our chance to include some of our favorite b-sides from the album, and also a couple remixes from friends. We're so proud of these tunes, and we hope you dig them too."

Commenting on the new single, "youth of the young," Switchfoot's Jon Foreman stated, "The difference between what you want and what you need is a line you never choose to find. The very path that could save us from ourselves is hidden from our eyes. We simply can't see what we can't see. Our postmodern dilemma our own creation, a crisis of our own devises."

Produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Paul McCartney, Andrew Bird) and mixed by Tchad Blake (Fiona Apple, Arctic Monkeys, Sheryl Crow) Switchfoot's 12th studio album, interrobang has been featured by Vulture, Stereogum and Under The Radar who asserted, "A series of nuanced and deeply musical arrangements show that this band once known as punk-infused surf-rockers have matured into something more vital." The band has previously shared videos for album tracks "if I were you", "i need you (to be wrong)", "lost 'cause", "fluorescent" and "the bones of us" which premiered via Alternative Press upon its release last year.

Switchfoot's annual multi-artist benefit concert, BRO-AM BEACH FEST '22 will take place this year on Saturday June 18th, at San Diego's Moonlight Beach. The SWITCHFOOT BRO-AM Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the San Diego community by heightening the profile of and providing grants to nonprofit organizations that provide services to homeless, at-risk, and disadvantaged youth, with a special focus on programs related to music, art, and surfing. For more info, visit: broam.org.

Switchfoot: Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums) will hit the road this summer for a major tour across America-for the very first time-with Collective Soul. Fans can expect to hear favorites that span Switchfoot's illustrious 20+ year career and selections from interrobang, released in August of last year.

The shows kick off in Gary, IN on July 15th and includes a hometown date at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA on August 24th. In addition, the tour stops at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, CA, and Palladium Times Square in New York. The 40+ date tour wraps up on September 25th in Dallas, TX.

Watch the visualizer for the new single here:

SWITCHFOOT AND COLLECTIVE SOUL SUMMER TOUR DATES

Fri 7/15 - Gary, IN - - Hard Rock Casino

Sat 7/16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

Sun 7/17 - Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Tue 7/19 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Wed 7/20 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall

Sat 7/23 - Fond du Lac, WI - Fond du Lac Fair

Sun 7/24 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

Tue 7/26 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Wed 7/27 - Midlothian, VA - Chesterfield AfterHours

Sat 7/30 - Grantville, PA - Penn National Racecourse - Hollywood Casino

Sun 7/31 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue 8/2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed 8/3 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Thu 8/4 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Sat 8/6 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

Sun 8/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Mon 8/8 - Jackson, MI - Jackson County Fairgrounds

Sat 8/13 - Billings, MT - MetraPark - First Interstate Arena

Sun 8/14 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

Mon 8/15 - Sandy, UT - - Sandy City Amphitheater

Sat 8/16 - Boise, ID - - Knitting Factory *

Wed 8/17 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

Sat 8/20 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sun 8/21 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Tue 8/23 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

Wed 8/24 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Fri 8/26 - Henderson, NV - Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

Sat 8/27 - Flagstaff, AZ - Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater

Sat 8/28 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall *

Sat 9/03 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

Sat 9/04 - Grundy County, TN The Caverns *

Mon 9/5 - New Haven, KY - The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing

Wed 9/7 - Cary, NC - - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

Fri 9/9 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater - Sottile Ballroom

Sat 9/10 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun 9/11 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

Tue 9/13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Wed 9/14 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Fri 9/16 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sat 9/17 - Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Sun 9/18 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L Tucker County Civic Center

Tue 9/20 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater

Wed 9/21 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Fri 9/23 - Austin, TX - - Austin City Limits Live

Sat 9/24 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

* = Switchfoot solo dates