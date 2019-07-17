Sway Wild Shares COMIN & GOIN feat. Birds of Chicago
Sway Wild was born on a small island in the Salish Sea. Following a two-month sailing voyage through the remote anchorages of British Columbia, acclaimed indie-folk duo Dave McGraw & Mandy Fer, joined by longtime friend Thom Lord, returned to their San Juan Island, Washington home still hungry to explore. The result was nothing short of an artistic epiphany; an evolution of sound that called out loudly for a new name.
Sway Wild will release its self-titled debut album worldwide on September 13th.
Sway Wild Tour Dates
July 18 - Seattle, WA @ Hiawatha Summer Concert
July 21 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
July 26 - Jackson, WY @ Silver Dollar Showroom
July 27 - Jackson, WY @ Silver Dollar Showroom
July 28 - Fort Collins, CO @ Avogadro's Number
July 31 - Kankakee, IL @ House Concert
Aug 01 - Appleton, WI @ Mile of Music Festival
Aug 02 - Appleton, WI @ Mile of Music Festival
Aug 03 - Evanston , IL @ SPACE
Aug 08 - Spring Lake, MI @ Seven Steps Up
Aug 09 - Mosinee, WI @ Log Jam Festival
Aug 10 - Bailey's Harbor, WI @ Door County Brewing Co Music Hall
Aug 11 - Madison, WI @ Winnebago
Aug 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Aug 23 - Friday Harbor, WA @ San Juan Community Theater
Aug 24 - West Linn, OR @ Farmathon
Aug 31 - Enterprise, OR @ Juniper Jam Festival
Sept 01 - Stanley, ID @ Redfish Lake Lodge
Sept 3-6 - Sisters, OR @ Americana Song Academy (instructors)
Sept 6-8 - Sisters, OR @ Sisters Folk Festival
Sept 21 - Bishop, CA @ Millpond Music Festival