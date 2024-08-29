Swallow the Sun to Embark on 2025 North American Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Finnish death-doom pioneers SWALLOW THE SUN are set to embark on a highly anticipated North American headline tour supporting their forthcoming album, 'Shining,' which drops on October 18th via Century Media Records.

The tour features support from Harakiri For The Sky, Ghost Bath, and Snakes of Russia. Kicking off on February 20th in Detroit, MI, the tour will bring the band's signature blend of despair, beauty, and crushing heaviness to audiences across the continent, wrapping up on March 15th in Chicago, IL. The artist pre-sale is going on now; general tickets go on sale tomorrow, August 30th, at 1:00 PM EDT / 10:00 AM PDT.

"What a great line-up we have on this tour. Join the happiest tour of 2025 and secure your tickets immediately," says vocalist Mikko Kotamäki

SWALLOW THE SUN

With Harakiri For The Sky, Ghost Bath, and Snakes of Russia

2/20/25 - Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

2/21/25 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

2/22/25 - Montreal, QC - Fouf's

2/23/25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

2/24/25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

2/25/25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2/26/25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

2/27/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

2/28/25 - Orlando, FL – Conduit

3/1/25 - Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

3/2/25 - Houston, TX - Parish Room @ House of Blues

3/3/25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

3/4/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

3/5/25 - Phoenix, AZ – Rebel

3/6/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

3/7/25 - Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

3/8/25 - San Francisco, CA - Neck of The Woods

3/9/25 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

3/10/25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3/12/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

3/13/25 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

3/14/25 - Omaha, NE – Reverb

3/15/25 - Chicago, IL – Reggies

The tour announcement follows the release of the band's latest single, "What I Have Become," a powerful track that delves into themes of transformation and rebirth. Produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari), the song showcases SWALLOW THE SUN at their most intense, both sonically and lyrically. "What I Have Become" is accompanied by a haunting visualizer, now available for viewing HERE.

'Shining', produced by Dan Lancaster and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, sees SWALLOW THE SUN exploring new musical territories while staying true to their death-doom roots.

Juha Raivio, the band's guitarist and primary songwriter, reflects on the creation of the album: “Musically, this album shines like a glacier diamond and has that power and punch that feels like a kick in your face! While lyrically, the album deals with how fearing life will eventually kill you and how melancholy can become your God.”

Ahead of the album's release, SWALLOW THE SUN will host an exclusive pre-listening event at the Aleksanterin Teatteri in Helsinki on October 16th. Fans attending this unique gathering will have the opportunity to experience 'Shining' in its entirety, two days before its official release.

Anyone who wishes to attend the event can register and get their tickets via Levykauppa Äx from now until Oct 4th. To order and register, visit HERE.

The North American headline tour will give fans the chance to witness SWALLOW THE SUN's new material live, alongside classics from their extensive discography, which spans over two decades.

'Shining' Track List:

1. Innocence Was Long Forgotten

2. What I Have Become

3. MelancHoly

4. Under The Moon & Sun

5. Kold

6. November Dust

7. Velvet Chains

8. Tonight Pain Believes

9. Charcoal Sky

10. Shining

Photo credit: Jussi Ratilainen

