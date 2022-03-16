Sunsleeper Release New Single 'In the Clouds'

Indie rock outfit Sunsleeper have shared their new single and music video "In The Clouds" via Rude Records. Dripping with a 90's inspired alt-rock feel, the track envelopes moments with the mist of nostalgia and the power of dreaming. Fans can watch the music video for "In The Clouds" below.

"I have a tendency of getting stuck in my head, recounting all the things I wish were different," shares vocalist Jeffery Mudgett on the new track. "Due to the nature of the pandemic and the civil unrest of 2020, many people's true colors bubbled to the surface. I found myself longing for simpler times a lot while processing the stark shift in many of my relationships during that timeframe. This song recounts the realization that many people I held in high esteem in my life ended up not being the people I thought they were, including myself."

Sunsleeper was halfway through the touring cycle for their debut album when the pandemic halted live music. For the Salt Lake City indie rockers, that pause allowed them to reframe what their journey as musicians and people inspires them to create and say. After forming in 2016 and briskly realizing their Nathan Hussey-produced debut EP Stay the Same, the band entered the studio for their debut album, inking a deal with Rude Records. You Can Miss Something and Not Want it Back dropped in summer 2019, with the band celebrating with runs featuring their collaborators and friends in All Get Out, an Audiotree live session, and most recently, a run with TWIABP and Bent Knee in fall 2021.

While the pandemic still rages on in uncertain terms, Sunsleeper found themselves more solidified than ever writing their sophomore LP, with their road-tested lineup collaborating cohesively and with united goals. The band even found time to use the pandemic's themes to rework Mac Miller's "Come Back to Earth," highlighting the track's balance of self-reflection and hopelessness. (Sunsleeper on this recording is vocalist/guitarist Jeffery Mudgett, guitarist Matt Mascarenas, guitarist Cody Capener, bassist Jacob Lara, and drummer Scott Schilling.)

Watch the new music video here: