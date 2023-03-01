Sun Room Announces Headline East Coast Tour Run

California garage rock band Sun Room announce a headline tour run in celebration of their recent EP release. Last Friday, the band revealed the highly anticipated Outta Their Minds.

Met with praise from the likes of AltPress, DIY, Atwood Magazine, and many others, the meteorically rising band fuses their carefree authenticity, brash vocals, rebellious 60s inspirations, and a total disregard for the "rule book" on how polished indie rock has come to be. In four songs, the band steps out as an indisputable force.

Bringing these high energy songs to the road along with other staples of their catalogue, Sun Room will be joining Inhaler for their massive North American tour before kicking off their own headline run.

Starting their headline dates in Knoxville, TN, and making their way around the East Coast, the band will bookend this run with a performance at Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival. All upcoming tour dates can be found here and below. Tickets for Sun Room's headline tour go on sale Friday March 3 at 10 am ET.

Leading up to the release of their EP, Sun Room released their the singles "Cadillac" and "Kaden's Van" with official videos for both, offering fans a glimpse into the untethered world of the band.

Already veterans of the road at such young ages, Sun Room played over 115 shows in 24 different countries in 2022; a mix of headline and festival slots, interspersed between supporting Inhaler and Louis Tomlinson. The band recently completed a sold-out headline West Coast run, with a hometown show at San Diego's infamous SOMA. All upcoming tour dates can be found here and below.

UPCOMING SHOWS

March 13 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club (sold out)*

March 14 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club*

March 16 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA (sold out)*

March 17 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom*

March 18 - Boston, MA - House of Blues*

March 20 - Montreal - Corona Theatre (sold out)*

March 21 - Toronto - Danforth Music Hall (sold out)*

March 23 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall*

March 24 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre*

March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue*

March 27 - Denver, CO- Summit*

March 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Grand*

March 30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

March 31 - Vancouver - Commodore Ballroom*

April 1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*

April 3 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom*

April 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre*

April 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre*

Apr 21 - Knoxville, TN - Circle Park

Apr 23 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

Apr 26 - Orlando, FL - The Social

Apr 27 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive

Apr 28 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

Apr 29 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar

May 1 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

May 2 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

May 4 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

May 7 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

*Supporting Inhaler

ABOUT SUN ROOM

Sun Room is Southern California's newest four piece rock band built up by Luke Asgian (lead vocals & guitar), Ashton Minnich (guitar), Max Pinamonti (bass), and Gibby Anderson (drums).

Sun Room first formed by playing local house shows amongst the young surf community in Southern California but after a series of viral moments, two of their singles "Crashed My Bike" and "Something That You're Missing" were included on the Netflix series, Outer Banks. Later that year, the band hosted a series of headline shows including sold out dates in LA, San Diego and a set at Austin City Limits Music Festival, before supporting Irish rock band Inhaler in the US.

In 2022, Sun Room went on to open for Louis Tomlinson on his sold out North American tour before re-joining him on his South/Central American tour. In between the two runs, Sun Room was invited to re-join Inhaler on their European tour.

While balancing an international touring schedule, Sun Room released two singles "Clementine" and "I Want You" each paired with music videos. Making their way back to the US after playing in 24 different countries throughout Summer 2022, Sun Room embarked on their first headline tour across North America, selling over 13,000 tickets from September to October.

In the last year, Sun Room has gained over 500k followers across social media with a steady flow of consistent listeners that continue to grow. The band's new EP Outta Their Minds is available everywhere now.

Photo by Kelly Hammond