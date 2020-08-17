SummerStage Anywhere Digital Series Shows Week of August 17- August 23

Free digital series SummerStage Anywhere continues this week with one-of-a-kind digital arts performances.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is continuing its free digital series SummerStage Anywhere this week with one-of-a-kind digital arts performances - live and pre-recorded - specific to genres that were born in or deeply represent New York (Hip-Hop, Latin, Global, Indie Rock, Jazz & Contemporary Dance). Shows will be presented on SummerStage Instagram, SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch channels unless otherwise noted.

SummerStage Anywhere digital schedule for week of August 17 - August 23 (For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup information, please visit SummerStageAnywhere.org):

●Monday, August 17th: Monday Meditations (SummerStage Instagram channel) live at 12:00PM EST. 30-minute weekly health and wellness workshop with guest host Karine Plantadit, former Alvin Ailey and Broadway Tony Award nominated dancer (Come Fly Away, The Lion King), instructor, choreographer, certified yoga teacher and life coach.

● Monday, August 17th: SummerStage Anywhere Culture Talk (SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch) at 7:00PM EST live with four-time Emmy-winning host and executive producer Mickela Mallozzi and Founder and Artistic Director of the Bombazo Dance Company Milteri Tucker Concepcion in conversation about self-identity, culture, connection and community within Dance.

● Friday, August 21st: SummerStage Anywhere Culture Talk (SummerStage Instagram, SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch) at 7:00PM EST. Join one of hip-hop's forefathers Kool Herc & his sister, the self-proclaimed "First Lady of Hip-Hop" Cindy Campbell for a historic walk through of the home of hip-hop around Cedar Park and the now legendary 1520 Sedgwick Avenue. Following the walk, there will be an encore presentation of the culture talk with Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell in conversation with American political activist, poet, writer and entrepreneur, Kevin Powell.

●Sunday, August 23rd: #PeopleSpeakSundays (SummerStage Instagram channel) live starting at 2:00 PM EST with DJ, poet and music journalist Rich Medina. A SummerStage veteran, he's performed with the hip-hop supercrew the Originals (Stretch Armstrong, Clark Kent, Tony Touch, D-Nice) and opened for Femi Kuti, contributing a wealth of knowledge and experience spinning hip-hop, house, soul, afrobeat, funk, breaks, and dance classics.

Stay tuned for more free performances this summer! Missed a recent performance or conversation? You can keep up to date with all SummerStage Anywhere programming on the SummerStage YouTube channel.

Coming next week, don't miss hip-hop producer and DJ Pete Rock performing a deep song catalog with live jazz band the Soul Brothers. Opening the show will be rising rapper from Compton, Buddy, who was signed by Pharrell and has collaborated with Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar. Don't miss this show next Tuesday, August 25th on the SummerStage Twitch Channel.

Later this month celebrate Charlie Parker's 100th birthday with us as we commemorate it during the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival weekend on Saturday, August 28th with a Historic Park Walk Through at Tompkins Square Park and at Parker's House. This special SummerStage Anywhere jazz show will feature a conversation with Charlie Parker Jazz Festival founder Sam Turvey, jazz performers Jason Moran and Jaleel Shaw and many more, plus archived Charlie Parker Jazz Festival performances. On Sunday, August 30th, the Brooklyn Dance Festival takes over #PeopleSpeakSundays to close out our August programming with a live performance on our SummerStage Instagram channel.

A full schedule of upcoming programming is below. For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup information about SummerStage Anywhere, please visit SummerStageAnywhere.org.

