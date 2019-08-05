Summer Cannibals Announce Fall Tour With Remo Drive

Summer Cannibals have announced a slew of fall tour dates with Remo Drive following their highly acclaimed fourth album Can't Tell Me Noreleased earlier this year via Tiny Engines. The band is currently in the midst of a massive headlining tour in support of the new record and will kick off the fall tour with Remo Drive on October 25. Tickets for the fall tour will go on-sale August 7 at noon local time.

A defiant release whose very existence is the result of taking back power,Can't Tell Me No paves a path for those who may feel powerless and voiceless offering the hope that through strength and community they can create change. The record continues to gain critical accolades from the likes ofNYLON, A.V Club, FLOOD Magazine, LA Weekly, Paste Magazine, The Grey Estates, The Line Of Best Fit and Stereogum.

After escaping a manipulative personal and creative relationship, guitarist/vocalist and bandleader Jessica Boudreaux scrapped an entire record and started from scratch. Where there is anger there is also hope, and Can't Tell Me No is, as much as anything, about finding love and acceptance on the other side of pain. It is a collection more vibrant and confrontational than anything they've created in the past. Boudreaux wrote and recorded and mixed many of the new tracks along with Cassi Blum, Devon Shirley, andEthan Butman during 14-hour days.

Summer Cannibals made their TV debut in 2016 on Last Call with Carson Daly and appeared on NPR's Sound Opinions Best of list in 2015. The band has appeared at major festivals including Sasquatch, Project Pabst and Riot Fest and performed with some of their musical heroes L7, Mudhoney, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, and The War on Drugs, and touring withTed Leo & the Pharmacists, Cursive, Hop Along, and Slothrust. Full list of dates here and below.

Summer Cannibals Tour Dates

^ = w/ Remo Drive

8/08: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

8/09: Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

8/10: Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

8/11: Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

8/12: Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

8/13: Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's

8/14: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

8/15: Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

8/16: Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

8/17: Brooklyn, NY @ Zone One

8/18: Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

8/21: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

8/22: Nashville, TN @ The Basement

8/23: University City, MO @ The Duck Room

8/24: Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

8/27: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

8/28: Austin, TX @ Mohawk Inside Room

8/29: San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

8/31: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

9/10: Boise, ID @ Neurolux

9/11: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/12 Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artery

9/13 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

9/14 Colorado Springs @ The Black Sheep

9/18 Billings, MT @ Yellowstone Valley Brewing

9/19 Bozeman, MT @ Labor Temple

9/21: Nelson, Canada @ Massif Music Festival

9/22: Spokane, WA @ Barlett

9/28: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/25: El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace^

10/26: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress^

10/28: Fresno, CA - Strummers^

10/29: Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium^

10/30: Reno, NV - Holland Project^

11/01: Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall^

11/03: Spokane, WA - The Pin^

11/04: Boise, ID - Shredder^

11/07: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge^

11/08: St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room^

11/09: Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade^

Photo Credit: Jason Quigley





