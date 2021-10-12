Suki Waterhouse Debuts New Single 'Moves'

Suki Waterhouse has released a brand-new single, "Moves" which comes with a visually stunning video directed by Cameron McCool.

The track is the first to be released off her forthcoming full-length album, due out in 2022 via Sub Pop. "Moves" is Executive Produced by Grammy-Nominated Producer & Songwriter Brad Cook (Bon Iver, War On Drugs, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee) "Moves" is accompanied by companion track "My Mind," a song that shows off Suki's beautiful, airy vocals.

Suki Waterhouse catalogs the most intimate, formative, and significant moments of her life through songs. You might recognize her name or her work as singer, songwriter and actress, but you'll really get to know the multi-faceted artist through her music.

Growing up in London, Suki gravitated towards music's magnetic pull and always saw the medium as a way of expressing creativity and telling stories. Previous singles "Brutally", "Good Looking" and "Valentine" drew comparisons to the Paisley Underground sound of Mazzy Star and to the 60s influenced girl group reimagining of bands like Stockholm's The Concretes and Glasgow's Camera Obscura.

Watch the music video here:

Listen to "Moves" and "My Mind" here: