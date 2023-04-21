Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'

The accompanying video doubles as an introduction to Ddot.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Harlem phenom Sugarhill Ddot makes his Priority Records debut with the blistering "Let Ha Go."

Boasting boundless energy and rapid-fire lyrics, the melodic concoction showcases the young MC's unfiltered approach and undeniable suave charisma."Let Ha Go" produced by MCVertt (known for Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock") is accompanied by a striking video, which depicts the teenager's rise to stardom.

"Let me tell y'all story 'bout this shawty," Ddot begins over finger clicks and drill beats. "She really a dime and she always running through my mind, like but I really had to let her go." The reason is simple: the breakout star is going places and he needs to keep his eyes on the prize (i.e. global domination). "Notice that I was really going far, got the Rollie on my left," he spits. "I ain't playing no games, better come with respect."

The accompanying video doubles as an introduction to Ddot, who is seen embracing his lofty new life on a cloud. He is then celebrated by fans in Times Square, before taking a Lamborghini back to his Harlem neighborhood showing that he hasn't forgotten his roots. The video concludes with an epic dance sequence in an old warehouse.

The "Let Ha Go" visual is bold, ambitious, and very much Ddot's speed. Notably fellow NYC native George Buford directed the video and is known for his work with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice. ﻿

For nearly two years, Ddot has been honing his craft and garnering attention in New York's burgeoning drill scene. On YouTube, a number of his self-released tracks, including "I Wanna Love You," "Dream" and "The Real Purge" have racked up over 10 million combined views - not to mention catching the attention of hip-hop superstars like Drake whom Ddot modeled for. Now, with "Let Ha Go," Ddot levels up to the heights.

Photo Credit: Mel Shoots



