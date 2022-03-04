Sugaray Rayford's 'In Too Deep' Out March 4, 2022

Sugaray Rayford has announced the release of In Too Deep out March 4, 2022 via Forty Below Records. This new release finds Rayford teaming up again for a second outing with songwriter / producer Eric Corne.



Rayford is a dynamic performer known to put his band through its paces with abrupt feel and style changes. He thrives on funky up-tempo grooves, as evident in another standout song, "Miss Information" which has already received airplay on BBC6 from the The Blues Show with Cerys Matthews and "Gonna Lift You Up" which has been embraced by The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show, also on BBC6. The record is off to a roaring start in the U.S. at AAA radio with a performance planned for the Non-Comm Convention at WXPN / Philadelphia in May.



There has been no shortage of playlist love from a variety of Spotify playlists that include, 'All Funked Up', 'Feelin' Good', 'Retro Road Trip', 'Got Blues', and 'In The Name Of The Blues'. The album also captured the cover & top spot on the Spotify Nu Blue Playlist. The record is the featured album on Apple Music's Soul / Funk page as well as having three songs, two of which are in the top positions on Apple's 'Roadhouse' playlist. Lastly the album nabbed a spot on YouTube's 'Grown Folks Choice'. All this has translated to Sugaray's Spotfy receiving over 100,000 listeners per month. Apple is roadhouse.



Soul Tracks hosted the world premiere and stated that "'Invisible Soldier' was a musical expression of the battles that our troops fight long after the guns fall silent." Premiered by Relix, "Please Take My Hand", raises the voices of generations who've struggled and persevered with love in the face of oppression. A World Premiere for "No Limit to My Love" was hosted by Americana network Ditty TV. Other premieres have included "Gonna Lift You Up", in American Blues Scene and "Miss Information" in American Songwriter.



2022 will see Sugaray and his seven-piece band on the road again, making stops at SXSW with a special appearance on the Paste stage. Rayford will performing at the Non-Comm Festival in Philadelphia in May, then heading to Memphis for the Blues Music Awards where he's been nominated for three this year. And this summer 2022, Rayford will hit the festival circuit in the U.S. and Europe.