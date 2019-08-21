Stormzy, Charli XCX and HAIM Added to BBC's Radio 1 Live Lounge Month 2019

The full line up for Radio 1's Live Lounge Month 2019 has been unveiled, with Stormzy, Charli XCX and HAIM among the raft of incredible acts set to perform throughout September.

The latest additions join the bill alongside Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi, who were the first artists to be announced earlier this month.

The full line up for Radio 1's Live Lounge Month 2019 is (in alphabetical order):

Anderson .Paak

Charli XCX & Christine and the Queens

Dermot Kennedy

Friendly Fires

HAIM

Jax Jones

Lana Del Rey

Lewis Capaldi (Radio 1 Presents: The Lewis Capaldi Symphony)

Mahalia

Mark Ronson

Rex Orange County

Sam Fender

Stormzy

Taylor Swift

YUNGBLUD

From Monday 2 September to Thursday 26 September on Clara Amfo's show (Monday - Thursday, 10am-1pm), a different artist will take to the Live Lounge each day to perform a mix of their own songs and surprise covers.

Radio 1's Live Lounge attracts some of the biggest names across the globe and in the UK with alumni including Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and Jay Z. Past Live Lounge tracks from Miley Cyrus, 30 Seconds To Mars and Dua Lipa have attracted over 50 million views each on Radio 1's YouTube channel.

Charli XCX,who'll be teaming up with Christine and the Queens in the Live Lounge, says: "I'm excited but nervous for the Live Lounge, as always. I'll be bringing a friend along for a little help though so it should be fun for sure!"

All performances from Live Lounge Month can be heard live on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and will be available to watch on demand on Radio 1's iPlayer and YouTube channels.

