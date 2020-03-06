Stoney's Hosts ACM Lifting Lives Ride

Stoney's Rockin' Country will be hosting the ACM Lifting Lives Motorcycle Ride on April 3, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The ride is lead by Jon Pardi and proceeds benefit ACM Lifting Lives campaign. The ride departs Stoney's at 11:00 am PDT for a 1-hour scenic ride through the Nevada countryside to a mountaintop bar before returning to Stoney's for live music from Jon Pardi, Randy Houser, Rodney Atkins, Dan Smalley and Taylor Young. The price for this event is $500.00 per-bike and there are a very limited number of spots; it includes: admission to live music at Stoney's, food and beverage at all stops and the use of an Indian Motorcycle reserved in advance.

"It is our privilege to support the ACM's Lifting Lives program, for the third consecutive year, by hosting the ACM Lifting Lives Motorcycle Ride in 2020. We look forward to a successful and fun event for all involved," declares Stoney's Rockin' Country's founder Chris Lowden.

World-famous Stoney's Rockin' Country is Las Vegas' award-winning premiere nightclub presenting the nation's top country music artists live on stage. The two-time ACM/Academy of Country Music nominee for Nightclub of the Year is also multi-winner in the Las Vegas Review Journal's poll as Las Vegas' leading nightclub and the Nightclub & Bar Association's Country Bar of the Year. Stoney's is the destination for music fans, locals and tourists who are looking for a boot stomping good ole time with line dancing, mechanical bull riding, beer pong, pool tables and live country music. Located at Town Square 6611 Las Vegas, NV 89119, Stoney's Rockin' Country is a 19,000-square-foot high-energy nightclub that features a 2,000-square-foot dance floor and 570-square-foot stage. Stoney's state-of-the-art sound system enhances the experience for enjoying line dancing, live bands and the industry's leading DJs performances. Stoney's is open Wednesday through Saturday 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. until midnight.





Related Articles View More Music Stories