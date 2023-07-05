Stolen Jars Release New Single 'Smoke In The House'

Stolen Jars Release New Single 'Smoke In The House'

"It brings me down when you get in my head," Stolen Jars' vocalist Sarah Coffey opens the Brooklyn band's transformative track 'Smoke In The House' with a sense of exhaust and desperation. She's grieving the loss of a big love, but like most tracks on their upcoming album, by about halfway through, the entire mood and energy shifts into something more hopeful and exhilarating.

"Jack says I'm changing, it's not just the lexapro." Now, she's moved on and left behind all the pain this former love caused; a radiant metamorphosis that's mirrored in the music itself. 

"Smoke In The House" is one of the many standout moments on Stolen Jars' forthcoming album I Won't Let Me Down, out August 4.

For years now, Stolen Jars has been on a slow-climb towards the sky with each release expanding their universe just a bit deeper. This new album opens their world up wide –– exuberant in its melancholy, kinetic in its longing, and unforgettable at every turn.

Mixed and co-produced by Hop Along's Joe Reinhart, I Won't Let Me Down is a high-energy, indie-pop record that pulls from the best of all its parts. Its grandiose blend of ethereal harmonies and edgy synth beats make for a distinctly inviting listening experience, and the most crystalline music the band has made to date.

Formed in 2009 as a solo project for Fitzgerald, Stolen Jars has existed in many forms but none quite as realized as it is now. The undeniable songwriting compatibility between Fitzgerald, Coffey, and guitarist Elias Spector-Zabusky, as well as the instrumental additions of drummer Isaiah Hazzard, and keyboardist Grant Meyer, are on full display here, building on the band's history in equal step.

Their 2019 LP, A Reminder, was featured in the New York Times and on David Byrne's indie-pop playlist alongside Bon Iver and Billie Eilish. Their previous work earned placements in an Apple iPad commercial, on NPR, Stereogum, and more. And just before the pandemic, they played their first full US tour with multiple sold-out nights.

Fitzgerald, the band leader, also does film scoring, including for the Disney movie Noelle, for which he co-wrote all of the songs and score. When not working with Stolen Jars, Fitzgerald produces for other artists, including past work with soul-pop band Lawrence, and upcoming songs with Tim Atlas and Aaron Taos. Sarah Coffey, the band’s co-lead singer, has gone viral on Tik Tok, where she now has over 200k followers. She recently starred in Stapleview, which The LA Times called the SNL of Tik Tok.



