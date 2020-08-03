Steve Von Till New Album 'No Wilderness Deep Enough' and Debut Book Out This Friday

No Wilderness Deep Enough's six pieces of music shape a hallucinatory landscape of sound that plumbs the depths of the natural world's mysteries and uncertainties --questions that have vexed humanity since the dawn of time asked anew amidst a backdrop that's as haunting as it is holistic.

It's music to lose yourself in and unlike anything you've heard from Von Till. An album that's devastatingly beautiful and overwhelming in its scope, reminiscent of the tragic ecstasy of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' recent work as well as the borderless ambient music pioneered by Brian Eno, late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson's glacial compositions, and the electronic mutations of Coil.

The album comes paired with Von Till's debut book, Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems and Collected Lyrics which offers a voice of existential wisdom and experience to provide comfort and perspective in an era of uncharted territory. View the book trailer here (review copy available upon request). Von Till's charted an extraordinary musical path over the last several decades, from his main duties as singer and guitarist of the boundary-breaking Neurosis to the psychedelic music of his Harvestman project and the unique folk songs he's released under his own name. His fifth solo album, No Wilderness Deep Enough, came to fruition during jetlagged nights in his wife's childhood home in Germany. It was further embellished with mellotron and electronic treatments in Von Till's home studio in North Idaho. Viewing the emerging result as an ambient instrumental album, he consulted friend and engineer Randall Dunn (Marissa Nadler, Earth) about adding live cello and french horn and piano in a proper studio. After enlisting Brent Arnold on cello and Aaron Korn on french horn, he challenged Von Till to sing over the music and make it his next solo album.

Lyrically, No Wilderness Deep Enough touches on themes essential to living in the world around us, as well as co-existing with ourselves and others. "It's about personal longings and loss, and the loves and insecurities we all feel combined with meditations on humanity as a whole," Von Till explains while discussing his main artistic aims behind the album, as well as his poetic expressions captured in Harvestman. "I'm exploring the great disconnect: from the natural world, from each other, and ultimately from ourselves-trying to find meaning and depth in re-establishing those connections, to find a resonance in purpose and acknowledging the past while looking towards the future and still being in the moment."

No Wilderness Deep Enough and Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems and Collected Lyrics arrive August 7 via Neurot Recordings. Further info and pre-order details are available here.

