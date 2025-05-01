Steve Nieve to Embark on 'About Love' U.S. Tour with Kessada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, acclaimed composer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Nieve, best known as the virtuosic keyboardist for Elvis Costello and the Attractions, will embark on an intimate Northeast tour, entitled “About Love,” with rising singer, songwriter, and percussionist Kessada. This unique collaboration brings an exclusive concert experience to a curated selection of venues, beginning July 15 at Salvage & Recovery Radio, WUSB in Stonybrook, NY and continuing through early August.

Blending the intimacy of voices, piano, accordion, melodica and light percussion, audiences will be treated to a mesmerizing evening of original, emotionally charged music featuring new, original songs that highlight the duo’s rare creative synergy. Additionally, there will be fresh, reimagined interpretations of beloved songs by Elvis Costello and Tom Waits, honoring the artists who helped shape Nieve and Kessada’s shared musical language.

When the world shut down in 2020, Nieve and Kessada kept busy with their music in Normandy, France. They began streaming nightly concerts on Instagram and Facebook offering a completely different set every evening. Over time, they delivered more than 100 unique performances to audiences tuning in from the U.S., UK, Europe, Japan, and Australia. This impromptu residency, which became affectionately known as the Immobile Tour Backstage, created not just a series of concerts, but a warm, enduring community of listeners. Now, Nieve and Kessada are bringing this spirit from the screen to the stage with this run of East Coast shows. A special vinyl collection comprised of songs from the Immobile Tour will be available for purchase at the shows.

2025 “About Love” Tour Dates:

July 15 – Salvage & Recovery Radio WUSB, Stonybrook, NY (radio taping)

July 17 – Annie O Music Series at PAC, NY

July 18 & 19 – Chez Marie, Shelter Island, NY

July 20 - Hamilton Park House Concert, Staten Island, NY

July 25 – The Press Room, Portsmouth, NH

July 27 – Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA

July 31 – The Fallout Shelter, Norwood, MA

August 1 & 2 – Chez Marie, Shelter Island, NY

This concert, directed by Muriel Teodori, the MC of the Immobile Tour, is a musical experience designed for audiences seeking connection, creativity and resonance.

Tickets are available via venue websites. More information at stevenieve.com. and at Kessada.com

About Steve Nieve

An innovative keyboardist and composer, Steve Nieve helped shape the sound of New Wave as a core member of Elvis Costello and the Attractions. Over four decades, he’s collaborated with artists including David Bowie, Morrissey, Jane Birkin, Tilda Swinton and Sting, and released a prolific body of solo work blending classical, rock, and experimental traditions. In addition to the dates included here, Nieve will continue performing with Elvis Costello and the Imposters throughout 2025 and beyond.

About Kessada

A multidimensional artist whose work spans indie, rock, electronic, and pop, Kessada brings a distinct voice and percussive sensibility to every performance. His collaborations with Nieve are both bold and intimate, revealing a shared passion for storytelling through words and music.

