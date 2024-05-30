Steve Earle to Embark on Tour and Release Live Album 'Alone Again (Live)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steve Earle has announced his forthcoming live album, Alone Again (Live), due for release on July 12, 2024 via Howe Sound Records/Missing Piece Records. To celebrate the exciting news, Earle has also unveiled the first track from the live collection, “I Ain’t Ever Satisfied,” out now.

The 15-song record will feature live recordings from Earle’s recent 2023 tour, including his classic hits “Copperhead Road,” “The Galway Girl,” “Guitar Town,” and more. The full album tracklisting is below.

﻿Additionally, Earle is kicking off his extensive Alone Again: Solo & Acoustic 2024 Summer Tour this Friday, May 31st in Philadelphia, MS at Ellis Theater. The 4-month-long trek includes stops in Houston, Nashville, Toronto, Denver, and many more cities, before wrapping up on Sunday, September 8th in Evanston, IL at Cahn Auditorium. All tour dates are below. Tickets are available HERE now.

In regards to the upcoming tour Steve said ”So, October before last I woke up without a band. I had toured with one version of the "Dukes" or another since 1982, but the real continuous bloodline of the outfit died with my longtime bass player, Kelly Looney, in 2019. So, it seemed I'd come to a crossroads. Left? Right? I chose BACK. Back to performing solo like I did in coffeehouses when I first started.”

ALONE AGAIN (LIVE) TRACKLIST:

The Devil’s Right Hand My Old Friend The Blues Someday Guitar Town I Ain’t Ever Satisfied Now She's Gone Goodbye Sparkle and Shine South Nashville Blues CCKMP Transcendental Blues It’s About Blood Dominick St. The Galway Girl Copperhead Road

TOUR DATES:

Friday, May 31st - Ellis Theater - Philadelphia, MS

Saturday, June 1st - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Sunday, June 2nd - Grand Magnolia - Pascagoula, MS

Tuesday, June 4th - Songbirds - Chattanooga, TN

Thursday, June 6th - Windjammer - Isle of Palms, SC

Friday, June 7th - The Miller - Augusta, GA

Saturday, June 8th - The Lyric Theatre - Stuart, FL

Sunday, June 9th - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

Tuesday, June 11th - Key West Theater - Key West, FL

Thursday, June 13th - Power Plant Live - Savannah, GA

Friday, June 14th - City Winery - Atlanta, GA

Saturday, June 15th - The Harvester - Rocky Mount, VA

Monday, June 17th - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

Wednesday, June 19th - Ramkat - Winston-Salem, NC

Thursday, June 20th - The Paramount Center for The Arts - Bristol, TN

Friday, June 21st - Isothermal Community College - Spindale, NC

Saturday, June 22nd - The Shed Smokehouse + Juke Joint - Maryville, TN

Tuesday, June 25th - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX

Thursday, June 27th - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

Friday, June 28th - The Kessler - Dallas, TX

Saturday, June 29th - Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX

Sunday, June 30th - Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall - Fort Worth, TX

Wednesday, July 3rd - The Opry - Nashville, TN

Friday, July 5th - Centennial Hall - London, ON

Saturday, July 6th - First Ontario Concert Centre - Hamilton, ON

Monday, July 8th - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

Tuesday, July 9th - Algonquin Commons - Ottawa, ON

Wednesday, July 10th - Kingston Grand Theatre - Kingston, ON

Thursday, July 11th - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

Saturday, July 13th - Labrador Folk Festival, Bannerman Park - St. John’s, NL

Monday, July 15th - Light House - Halifax, NS

Tuesday, July 16th - The Playhouse - Fredericton, NB

Thursday, July 18th - Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

Friday, July 19th - Great Cedar Showroom, Foxwoods Casino - Mashantucket, CT

Saturday, July 20th - Turning Stone Resort Casino - Verona, NY

Sunday, July 21st - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

Tuesday, July 23rd - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

Wednesday, July 24th - Stephen’s Talkhouse - Amagansett, NY

Friday, July 26th - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Saturday, July 27th - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

Sunday, July 28th - Paramount Theater - Ashland, KY

Tuesday, July 30th - City Winery - St. Louis, MO

Wednesday, July 31st - Hoyt Sherman - Des Moines, IA

Friday, August 2nd - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

Saturday, August 3rd - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Sunday, August 4th - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

Monday, August 5th - Center for The Arts - Jackson Hole, WY

Thursday, August 8th - Old Saloon - Emigrant, MT

Friday, August 9th - Happy’s Inn - Libby, MT

Saturday, August 10th - Braun Brothers Reunion - Challis, ID

Tuesday, August 13th - Great Canadian Casino - Coquitlam, BC

Thursday, August 15th - Jack Singer Concert Hall - Calgary, AB

Friday, August 16th - River Cree Casino - Edmonton, AB

Saturday, August 17th - Casino Regina - Regina, SK

Sunday, August 18th - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

Tuesday, August 20th - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, August 21st - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

Friday, August 23rd - Barrymore Theatre - Madison, WI

Saturday, August 24th - The Acorn - Three Oaks, MI

Sunday, August 25th - Cain Park - Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, August 27th - Opera House - Lexington, KY

Wednesday, August 28th - The Ryman - Nashville, TN

Thursday, August 29th - Fletcher Opera Theater - Durham, NC

Saturday, August 31st - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC

Sunday, September 1st - Shenandoah Valley Music Festival - Orkney Springs, VA

Tuesday, September 3rd - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday, September 4th - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

Friday, September 6th - Danenberger Family Vineyard - New Berlin, IL

Saturday, September 7th - Castle Knoll Amphitheater - Paoli, IN

Sunday, September 8th - Cahn Auditorium - Evanston, IL

ABOUT STEVE EARLE:

Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. A protege of legendary songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, he quickly became a master storyteller in his own right, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and countless others. 1986 saw the release of his record, Guitar Town, which shot to number one on the country charts and is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre. Earlier this year, Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” was made an official state song of Tennessee. Subsequent releases like The Revolution Starts...Now (2004), Washington Square Serenade (2007), and TOWNES (2009) received consecutive GRAMMY® Awards. Earle has published two books and produced albums for other artists. As an actor, Earle has appeared in several films and had recurring roles in the HBO series The Wire and Tremé. In 2017, Earle appeared in the off-Broadway play Samara, for which he also wrote the score which the New York Times described as “exquisitely subliminal.” More recently, Earle wrote the music for and appeared in the off-Broadway play Coal Country, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Earle is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. And in 2023, Steve was also honored by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

Comments