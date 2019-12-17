Stephen Martines Releases Music Video For 'Alright'

Stephen Martines lightens the mood with the release of his upbeat music video for "Alright." Emmy-award-winning producer/director Anthony Hemingway (Red Tails, American Crime Story, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G) patterns the video after the film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" as Stephen begins the video by pretending to be sick while on the phone with his agent. He then proceeds to head out into L.A., down to the beach to enjoy a fun filled day singing that "today is going to be alright." "Alright" is receiving worldwide radio airplay and it's his longest-lasting radio single to date.

Watch the music video below!



"We had a great time making this video! My dear friend Anthony Hemingway captured the song's upbeat vibe and laid-back groove of this song in a vignette format - backed by energetic,'hip-hop country' choreography by Draico Johnson. We had excellent dancers and crew, and it was a blast watching it come to life," said Stephen Martines.



"Alright" was written by Jennifer Denmark, Sam Brooker and Katie Cole (of Smashing Pumpkins) and was previously debuted by Think Country Music. Featured in the video is impressive dancing choreographed by Dondraico ("Draico") Johnson, who has done work for Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus, to name a few. The video was produced by OBRA-Visual (past work for Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Nike, Puma, Fila) and stars international model/World Poker Federation spokesmodel Tugba Ercan alongside Martines, with additional guest voices by comedian George Wallace and actor Page Kennedy. For more information about Stephen, go to his website stephenmartinesmusic.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories